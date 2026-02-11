ATT ProAm is back at Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill

By Stephen Langsam

The weekend has changed but the golf is the same. As the signature events kick into full swing as the ATT ProAm visits Monterey by the way of Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill.

Worlds No. 1 Scottie Scheffler headlines a star studded lineup that features most of the worlds best golfers, including last years Champion Rory McIlroy, former ATT ProAm and US Open winner at Pebble Beach Justin Rose, last years runner up Shane Lowry, last weeks champion and runner up at the Phoenix Open Waste Management Chris Gotterup and Hideki Matsuyama.

The amateurs in the field for Wednesday and Thursday include former San Francisco 49ers legends like Steve Young and Alex Smith and one of the best tight ends in NFL history Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce alongside NBA legend Pao Gasol, former US Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice and more.

The no cut event this weekend starts Thursday with the pros and their amateur partners teeing it up at either Pebble Beach or Spyglass Hill and changing course on Friday.

As the amateurs depart on Saturday and the field becomes one for the pros, the golf moves exclusively to Pebble Beach as the tight greens of the Monterey coast prepare the scene for the largest winnings thus far on the tour as this Signature Event has a prize purse of $20,000,000, as the winner takes home $3,600,000 which is more than twice as much as any event so far this season.

FedEx points leader Chris Gotterup will take on his first Signature Event as he visits the California coast this week, more than 400 points ahead of Scheffler, and nearly double the points of this seasons third place Ryan Gerard.

Gotterup will be partnered Thursday and Friday with 2024 champion Wyndham Clark.

Other former ATT ProAm champions taking the field this weekend include 2023 winner Tom Hoge, 2022 winner Justin Rose, 2021 winner Daniel Berger, 2020 winner Nick Taylor, and 2017 winner Jordan Spieth.