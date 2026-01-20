2026 BottelRock Festival

Article Courtesy of Stephen Langsam (Martinez news-Gazette)

January 13, 2026, Napa, CA — BottleRock Napa Valley has revealed the 2026 festival lineup, featuring over 80 musical acts including headline artists Foo Fighters, Backstreet Boys, Lorde, Teddy Swims, LCD Soundsystem, and SOMBR. The 3-day music, wine, craft brew and culinary festival will take place in the heart of the City of Napa at the Napa Valley Expo on May 22-24, 2026. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, January 14 at 10am PT.

One of the most renowned festivals in the U.S., BottleRock Napa Valley showcases a wide array of music, fine wine, craft brews and regional culinary creations, blending the world’s biggest bands with the hottest emerging artists across multiple genres. In addition to headliners Foo Fighters, Backstreet Boys, Lorde, Teddy Swims, LCD Soundsystem and SOMBR, the festival lineup includes Lil Wayne, Zedd, Ludacris, Papa Roach, Mt. Joy, Slightly Stoopid, Rilo Kiley, AJR, Busta Rhymes, BigXthaPlug, Jon Bellion, Chaka Khan, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Bush, Tash Sultana, Kool & The Gang, flipturn, Del Water Gap, Børns, Maoli, Men at Work, Matt Maeson, Natasha Bedingfield, Tom Morello, Rev Run (of Run DMC), Cut Copy, Larkin Poe, Better Than Ezra, The California Honeydrops, The Beths, Sons of the East, Arrested Development, almost monday, Good Neighbours, The Warning, Midnight Generation, Paco Versailles, Chevy Metal, Treach (of Naughty by Nature), Buffalo Traffic Jam, Absolutely, Melt, Nilüfer Yanya, Paris Jackson, The Return of Jackie and Judy, The Heavy Heavy, Charlotte Lawrence, DJ Pauly D (Silent Disco), Meredith Marks (Silent Disco), Jess King (Silent Disco), The Paper Kites, The Paradox, Zinadelphia, Penelope Road, Saxsquatch, New Constellations, Hannah Cohen, Izzy Escobar, Girl Tones, Folk Bitch Trio, Indy, The Alive, Moonalice, The Chin Chins, Nat Myers, Alec Shaw, Betty Taylor, Khatumu, Malick Koly, Jake Zimma, The Rookie5, The Silverado Pickups, DJ Umami, Bettina Maureenji, and the Napa Valley Youth Symphony.

BottleRock Napa Valley also features the highly entertaining Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage, showcasing a unique mashup of cooking demonstrations with renowned chefs, celebrities, performers and rock stars. Details on the 2026 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage will be announced at a later date.

Go to BottleRockNapaValley.com for ticket details, to sign up for text message notifications, and additional information. 3-day general admission tickets, including all fees and shipping, begin at $475/pp and go on sale Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at 10am PT. A special layaway plan for 3-day general admission tickets begins at $100, and ticket + hotel packages are available while supplies last.