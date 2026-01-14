Brian Lee Dodge

September 11, 1966 – December 18, 2025

Born in Martinez

Brian Lee Dodge, 59, of Port Arthur, Texas, passed away December 18, 2025.

Born in Martinez, California, he was an Army veteran and retired as an Emergency Management Coordinator with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) after 30 years of service.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Sharon Anderson Dodge; his son, Cody Lee Dodge; and his mother, Judy Anne Wamsley. He was preceded in death by his brother, Marc Lee Dodge.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Brian will be remembered for his intelligence, dedication, and the impact he had on those who knew him.