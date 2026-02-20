Janet H. Sullivan

1928 – 2025

Resident of Rocklin, CA

Janet Hilken Sullivan, 97, passed away from complications of pneumonia on December 18, 2025 in Rocklin, CA.

Janet was born in Tracy, CA in 1928 to Fred Owen Hilken and Mary Murphy Hilken, who were successful farmers in Tracy. Janet attended Holy Names College with a degree in Education before starting a lengthy teaching career, beginning in Grass Valley, CA. She continued her teaching career in Martinez, CA, and enjoyed traveling the world with Tony Sullivan, her husband.

She was very proud of her Irish heritage and always had entertaining stories to share about her youth in Tracy, as well as the rich history and accomplishments of all her family members. Many of these stories came on Sunday afternoons, when she would cook delicious lunches or dinners for all her children, grandchildren, and guests.

Janet was an avid tennis player, accomplished pianist, first rate square dancer, and was always up for a good game of bridge. Her travels took her to such countries as India, Yucatan, China, Israel, Yugoslavia, Italy, Egypt, Greece, Norway, and of course, Ireland. Her favorite trips always included hikes, archeology, historical tours, and good food and wine.

Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony (Tony) Sullivan, her daughter, Nora Nelson, and is survived by her sons, Neil Sullivan (Tracey Sullivan) and Patrick Sullivan (Shannon Sullivan), as well as her grandchildren, Chandler, A.J., Trevor, Avery, Drew, Aidan, and Reghan. We will miss her very much.

Donations in her memory can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org)