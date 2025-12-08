Sally Jean Bridges, nee Dobson

1947 – 2025

Sally passed away on November 24th after battling a series of illnesses the past several months. Sally was born in Oakland, California in 1947. She was raised in Alameda and graduated from Alameda High School. In 1974, she graduated from San Francisco State with a degree in Nursing. In 1969 she met the love of her life, and they were never apart for the next 56 years. She married Glenn Bridges in 1976 in Mountain View, California.

Around this time, Sally began her life’s work as a pediatric nurse. She spent the large majority of her career at Oakland Children’s Hospital, and took great pride in the work she did there. The couple bought their first home in Martinez, and she often spoke about her time there as some of the happiest of her life. In addition to her rewarding career, the couple were elated to adopt their son Chad in 1979, and welcomed the birth of their daughter Melissa in 1984.

Sally worked tirelessly for her children and grandchildren, and somehow found time to volunteer for a myriad of organizations throughout her life. Her volunteerism began in her 20s helping young families with the group Shared Beginnings, and she was helping poor families with Act of Kindness right up to the time of her death.

Sally is survived by her husband Glenn, son Chad, daughter Melissa, and stepson Brandon: her grandchildren Emma, Frances, and Lucas, Mason, Logan, and Brooke; brothers Doug, James, Guy, Steve, Scott, and David.

A celebration of life will be held on December 10th from 1-4 pm. Martinez Yacht Club, 111 Tarantino Drive, Martinez, California. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to a local charity in Sally’s memory.