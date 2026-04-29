BottleRock Napa Valley Announces 2026 Lineup of Celebrated Restaurants, Wineries, and Artisanal Craft Breweries and Distilleries

NAPA, CA, APRIL 29, 2026 — BottleRock Napa Valley has announced the lineup of celebrated restaurants, wineries, and craft breweries and distilleries to complement the BottleRock Napa Valley musical lineup during the three-day event, May 22 – 24, 2026, in historic downtown Napa.

BottleRock guests will enjoy an array of dining options throughout the festival grounds featuring many of the most renowned restaurants, pop ups and food trucks from the Napa Valley, San Francisco Bay Area and beyond, offering a variety of cuisines to check the box on any foodie’s wish list. As always, BottleRock offers delicious California cuisine, Mediterranean, Mexican, Japanese, Southern, BBQ, and more. Guests will find signature festival favorites like lobster corn dogs, ice cold oysters, award-winning fried chicken, Wagyu brisket, truffles fries + elevated add-ons, as well as smash burgers, street tacos, bao buns, wood-fired pizza, sweet treats and innovative seasonal plates including vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options that will speak to the First Taste of Summer and the best of Napa Valley.

The 2026 festival lineup includes many of Napa Valley and Northern California’s most heralded establishments, including Mustards Grill, Morimoto Asia, Under-Study, Slanted Door Napa, La Toque, Niku, A16, PRESS Restaurant, The Charter Oak Restaurant, Morimoto Napa, Torc, Hog Island Oyster Company, Nopalito, Boon Fly Café, Stateline Road Smokehouse, Carabao, Oenotri, Moro, Eiko’s Modern Japanese, Tarla Mediterranean Grill, Goose & Gander, Los Agaves Napa, Zuzu, The Q Restaurant & Bar, Petit Américain, Ristorante Allegria, Provecho, Market, Osha Thai, Croccante Artisan Pizza, Winston’s Cafe & Bakery, Lil Sista’s Goody’s, Imagination on Fire, Tacolicious, Sumo Dog, Empress M, Taqueria Rosita, El Garage, New England Lobster & Crab Shack, Tacos Chavez, HopMonk Tavern, Villa Corona , El Porteño Empanadas, The Original Burgerdog, Cochinita, Curry Up Now, Cooked by Gio, Gerard’s Paella, Doughpamine, Kara’s Cupcakes, Madeleine’s Macarons & Crepes, brewed., It’s Always Sunny Sorbet, Sweetie Pies Bakery, Vintage Sweet Shoppe, Mariapilar Ice Creamery, Drewski’s Grilled Cheese Truck, The Chocolate Dippery, Island Noodles, Vaqueros Taqueria, Chick Next Door, All Dat Noddle Dumpling, Homeslice Pizza, Bulldog Burgery, Loving Cup Smash Burgers, West Coast Chicken Tenders & Mac Shack, and Drewski’s Noodle Lab.

Many of the region’s renowned wineries will offer their finest, with over 100 vintages and varietals being served, including Caymus Vineyards, Cardinale, Emmolo Wines, Bella Union Winery, The Duckhorn Portfolio, Cliff Lede Vineyards, Far Niente Winery, CHANDON, Schramsberg Vineyards, Charles Krug Winery, EnRoute Winery, Bennett Lane Winery, Clif Family Winery & Farm, Post & Beam by Far Niente, Bonita Bonita, Art House Wines, Nickel & Nickel Winery, Honrama Cellars, HQ Winery.

Craft brews feature a mix from premium producers such as Lagunitas Brewing Company, Blue Moon Brewing Company, Armistice Brewing Company, Napa Palisades Beer Company, Tannery Bend Beerworks, Henhouse Brewing, Knee Deep Brewing Company, Fall River Brewing Company, Calicraft Brewing Company, and fan favorites Coors Light, Coors Banquet, Pacifico, and Modelo. Popular alternatives include White Claw Hard Seltzer, Simply Spiked Lemonade, Surfside, and Golden State Cider.

Wine cabanas and beverage bars will be conveniently located throughout the festival grounds, stocked with delicious pours from premium Napa Valley vintners, dozens of craft beers and artisanal cocktails made with top-shelf spirits including PATRÓN, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, and High West, with festive St. Germain Hugo and CHANDON Spritzes rounding out the offerings.

Specialty non-alcoholic beverage companies Be LOVE, Athletic Brewing Company, CELSIUS Energy, Yerba Madre, Open Water, Ohm Coffee Roasters and TeaJ’s Boba will also be on hand providing refreshing pick me ups, along with mocktails, non-alcoholic beers, wines and spirits located at the two Non-Alc/Zero Proof bars.

In addition to the many food and beverage offerings, BottleRock Napa Valley offers an exciting and diverse lineup of musical artists and performers, including headliners Foo Fighters, Backstreet Boys, Lorde, Teddy Swims, LCD Soundsystem, SOMBR and more than 70 additional bands on six music stages, plus the highly entertaining Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage featuring top chef and celebrity mashups. Details on the 2026 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage will be announced at a later date.

All festival tickets are sold out. To get on the waiting list for tickets, please visit bottlerocknapavalley.com and select “Join the Waitlist”.

To keep up to date, please visit www. bottlerocknapavalley.com and sign up for text message notifications. Join the conversation on Facebook and follow on Twitter (@BottleRockNapa, #BottleRock) Instagram (@BottleRockNapa, #BottleRock) and TikTok (@bottlerocknapa, #BottleRock).