Jane L. Peterson

Martinez resident

Jane Peterson passed away peacefully at home on March 2, 2026, surrounded by her loving family. She was truly an angel placed on earth to make others happy. You would never meet anyone as selfless as Jane. She was a kind soul who shared her heart without question, and her generosity to friends and family was endless.

Jane grew up in Martinez, across from the Martinez Water Plant where her father served as superintendent. Her mother was an avid artist, cook, seamstress, and gardener, and she passed these talents on to her daughter. Jane became an exceptional gardener and chef herself, able to serve a party of twenty with everything still hot. She helped her parents build a cabin in the Sierras, hauling pipe up the mountainside, and later enjoyed many summers there filled with horseshoe battles, board game marathons, and card tournaments. Jane continued hiking up the mountain to maintain the cabin well into her late 60s.

Jane attended Alhambra High School alongside her dear brother, Arthur Peterson, with whom she remained very close until his passing in 2009. She later graduated from San Francisco State University with a degree in Education and devoted her career to teaching elementary school. She began teaching in Alamo, California, in 1958 after marrying Glenn Lane. The couple moved to Muir Oaks in Martinez and started a family. Jane put her teaching career on hold to raise her children and was the quintessential mother—supportive, devoted, and endlessly encouraging.

She ensured her children had every opportunity, supporting their interests from ice skating lessons to piano instruction. She was always present at swim meets, cheering at the end of the lane or running alongside during races. Jane stood by her children through illnesses over the years, including later challenges when cancer affected her daughter. She created a loving and supportive home environment and instilled confidence, determination, and drive, helping her children pursue the careers they had always dreamed of. They always knew she had their backs.

After her divorce in 1980, Jane returned to teaching and moved to Benicia, joining the Benicia School District. She loved teaching fourth grade, and it showed. Her family would often smile when former students approached her in the grocery store to thank her for being their “favorite teacher.” She regularly ran into former students and their parents—and later, even their children—as she spent 33 years in the profession. As recently as three weeks before her passing, a nurse thanked Jane for inspiring her son to become a middle school teacher. Jane simply smiled as the nurse beamed with pride.

Jane was also an excellent writer, a skill evident in the successful grants she wrote for Matthew Turner School in Benicia. These grants helped fund projects such as a computer lab and a weather station for students. She loved motivating children through the arts and often put on full stage plays, accompanying students on the piano.

A natural nurturer with a gift for connecting with people of all ages, Jane taught ceramics and china painting classes from her home in Martinez. Through her artistic talent and entrepreneurial spirit, this became a successful business with full classes for many years. Her children assisted with kiln firings, gaining responsibility while helping with the business. Many of Jane’s beautiful, timeless pieces remain on display in family homes today. She also generously donated her time to charitable efforts, including nursing homes and children’s programs.

Jane never stopped expanding her artistic pursuits. Later in life, she became a jewelry maker specializing in Peyote design, creating seasonal bracelets and necklaces cherished by family members. Her interests then grew to quilting. She joined a quilting group in Benicia, where she formed many close friendships. Jane created table runners and stunning bedspread quilts, thoughtfully incorporating the favorite animals and scenes of her children, grandchildren, and friends.

Jane is survived by her daughter, Alexis Lane, and her son, Randy Lane; her three beloved grandchildren, Spencer Lane Irby, Melinda Lane, and Evan Lane; and her cherished friend of 40 years, Roberta, her inseparable companion. Roberta will deeply miss their walks together, playing music, and tending their beautiful gardens. Jane is also survived by her niece, Teri Peterson, and nephew, Greg Peterson, who were a great help to her over many years. Her close family shared decades of joyful celebrations and memorable vacations together.

Jane will be remembered for her warm smile, generosity, positivity, and kind, giving spirit. She touched countless lives, shared her heart freely, and will be missed immensely.

Mom, I am honored to be your daughter and will strive to emulate your essence and vitality as best I can. You leave behind an extraordinary legacy, our hero. We were so fortunate to share this life with you. You will live forever in our hearts.

A Celebration of Life will be held in honor of this amazing woman and will be announced later this summer. Donations may be made in Jane Peterson’s name to one of the following organizations or to a charity of your choice: