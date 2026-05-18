BottleRock Napa Valley Announces the 2026 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage Lineup



By: Stephen Langsam

Culinary stars Emeril & EJ Lagasse, José Andrés, Curtis Stone, Andrew Zimmern, and Masaharu Morimoto, paired with musical headliners Backstreet Boys, Dave Grohl, Teddy Swims, Lil Wayne, and Ludacris, along with celebrities and sports legends including Chelsea Handler, Phil Rosenthal, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Graham, John Stamos, and Ken Griffey Jr. to headline alongside dozens of additional chefs, musicians, sports and screen stars.

NAPA, CA, MAY 18, 2026 — Situated in the heart of America’s wine and food playground, BottleRock Napa Valley has announced that some of the world’s most celebrated culinary talent, including Emeril & EJ Lagasse, José Andrés, Curtis Stone, Andrew Zimmern, and Masaharu Morimoto, paired with musical headliners Backstreet Boys, Dave Grohl, Teddy Swims, Lil Wayne, and Ludacris, along with celebrities and sports legends including Chelsea Handler, Phil Rosenthal, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Graham, John Stamos, and Ken Griffey Jr., and dozens more will appear on the crowd-pleasing — Situated in the heart of America’s wine and food playground, BottleRock Napa Valley has announced that some of the world’s most celebrated culinary talent, includingand, paired with musical headliners, and, along with celebrities and sports legends includingand, and dozens more will appear on the crowd-pleasing Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage , leading a star-studded lineup that will deliver memorable mash-up moments during the three-day festival, May 22 – 24, 2026, in historic downtown Napa.

Additional 2026 culinary stars appearing include “The Pasta Queen” Nadia Caterina Munno, Evan Funke, Bryan & Michael Voltaggio, Antoni Porowski, Nyesha Arrington, Aaron May, QCP, and Belle English, plus favorite Napa Valley chefs Philip Tessier and Eddie Chavez, paired with celebrities, musicians and sports stars including Jimmy Butler, Gavin Rossdale, Busta Rhymes, Fred Armisen, Adam DeVine, George Kittle, Kyle Juszczyk, Hilary Knight, Rev Run, BigXthaPlug, Jon Bellion, Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach, Justine Simmons, DJ Pauly D, Brock Bowers, and Gary ‘Baba Booey’ Dell’Abate. The Culinary Stage hosts include drummer Tré Cool of Green Day, SF Giants Broadcaster and former pitcher George Kontos, and KCBS “Foodie Chap” Liam Mayclem, with beats provided by the Bay Area’s own DJ Umami.

BottleRock Napa Valley offers an exciting and diverse lineup of musical artists and performers, including headliners Foo Fighters, Backstreet Boys, Lorde, Teddy Swims, LCD Soundsystem, SOMBR and more than 70 additional bands on six music stages.

All festival tickets are sold out. To get on the waiting list for tickets, please visit bottlerocknapavalley.com and select “ Join the Waitlist ”.