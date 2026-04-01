Barbara Jean Kapsalis

Martinez resident

With hearts full of gratitude and sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved mom, Barbara Jean Kapsalis. She took her final breath in the arms of her family on February 4, 2026, at the age of 91. An extraordinary woman with boundless energy, strength, creativity, and grace, she lived nearly a century as a force of nature – compassionate, loving, and relentlessly generous.

Raised on her family’s small farm on Sabral Circle in Martinez, Barbara was born Mary Jean Sabral, and was known as “Jeanie” by her immediate family as she grew up. Portuguese was her first language; she learned English upon entering first grade in Martinez. She was a devoted daughter, niece, sister, and aunt. She shared 64 years of marriage with her beloved husband, Leon, and was a loving mother to her daughter, Dena, son-in-law, Kit, and son, Chris. Barbara was a doting grandmother to Leo and Lucia, and a loyal and generous friend and neighbor to many.

Barbara was the proud graduate of Alhambra High School (Class of 1953), and member of many service organizations, including Kiwanis and Soroptimists. She was a career educator who devoted many years in the classroom to underserved youth and students with disabilities. She was a crafter, baker, seamstress, and gardener. Known as a “doer”, Barbara was one part worker bee and one part energizer bunny, who spent her time and energy worrying about making everyone’s life easier.

Barbara’s legacy as a volunteer and volunteer coordinator for the City of Martinez, a place she cherished and to which she devoted her last chapter of life, is a story anchored in the core value of hard work and a giving heart. She was named “Woman of the Year” twice and was recognized as a tireless champion for the City of Martinez. She was awarded “the golden clipboard” by her friends at Kiwanis for her unwavering pursuit of bringing out the volunteer in everyone. Until her final days, her clipboard remained by her side – it was one of her most treasured possessions.

Barbara was humble and kindhearted. She became the mother she herself had always deserved, and that was her ultimate gift – providing to others what she was owed. Her remarkable life will forever be an inspiration, and a testament to the power of an indomitable spirit.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, May 8th, 2026 from 2-5 p.m. Luigi’s Deli in downtown Martinez (537 Main St., Martinez, CA 94553)

We invite all who knew and loved Barbara to join us in honoring her memory.