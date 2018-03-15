General News
Board of Education chooses single-building John Muir campus option, mulls PLA negotiations
The new John Muir Elementary School building that will be erected on the current campus grounds will be a single building, add more parking space and streamline parents’ drop-off and pick-up flow, the Martinez Unified School District Board of Education decided Monday night. The panel went with the higher-priced option that is more expensive […]
MUSD: Concerns about school threats may lead to safety committee
MARTINEZ, Calif. – Threats written on bathroom walls at two Martinez Unified School District campuses has led to consideration of a safety committee that goes beyond the scope of the district’s internal safety panel. The topic will be on an upcoming district Board of Education meeting agenda. District Superintendent C.J. Cammack issued a notice March […]
Council authorizes reimbursement to Shenkman, agrees to proceed with property buy
Saying it did so under protest, the Martinez City Council has authorized a $30,000 payment to Shenkman and Hughes, the legal firm that accused the city of violating the California Voting Rights Act (CVRA) through its at-large elections and demanded a change to by-district voting. Kevin Shenkman, the Malibu attorney who wrote the demand letter […]
PRMCC OKs Hidden Valley Parent Faculty Club’s 5K Color Dash
The Hidden Valley Elementary Parent Faculty Club will be able to use Hidden Valley and Hidden Lakes parks and nearby open space next month for its 5K Color Dash, the Parks, Recreation, Marina and Cultural Commission has decided. The unanimous vote came Tuesday after representatives of the Mount Diablo Unified School District school club described […]
DVC closed to investigate threats
Diablo Valley College in Pleasant Hill was closed Thursday after receiving a “potentially serious threat” against the campus, Timothy Leong, public information officer, said. Leong said the closure was taken as a precaution, and all classes and college activities at the college were canceled for the day. “The college found graffiti threatening the use of […]
Community Focus
At Home With Vivian: Patterns in time
I said the Easter dress was purple. Johnette said it was white. I went through my mother’s old photo albums the other day looking for that certain picture to prove my kid sister wrong. Photo albums are my ‘external’ hard drive. That’s where I keep memories that my brain has no room to store. With […]
Martinez Business Beat: March 28, 2018
Easter Egg Hunt New Location The annual Martinez Kiwanis/Lions Clubs Easter Egg Hunt has a NEW LOCATION this year due to renovations at the Marina. Please spread the word so we do not have hundreds of angry parents. Where: Hidden Valley Park in Martinez, Center Avenue and Redwood Drive When: Saturday, March 31st at 10:00 […]
Rotary Report: Martinez Library
By PAUL CRAIG Martinez Gazette Contributor MARTINEZ, Calif. – Jessica Lilja is the Acting Community Library Manager in Martinez. She’s only been in her job for a few months, but is learning the ropes quickly. Jessica gave an impressive report to Rotary. There’s lots going on! Lots of books are being ordered. And used. Fiction is […]
Martinez library ‘doing well’
MARTINEZ, Calif. – The Martinez Library “is doing well,” said Jessica Lilja, acting community library manager. The local library, a branch of the Contra Costa County library system, just acquired 15,000 books, and is trying new ways to reach out so readers will know those titles are available, and Lilja said the library needs to […]
‘Women of Martinez’ exhibit extended through April
You just can’t keep a good woman down, let alone 27 or them! Because of its popularity, the Women of Martinez exhibit in honor of Women’s Month, will stay open until Thursday, April 27. Exhibit organizer Mary Amato Goodman has been at the Museum every day it has been open. “It’s been a real success”, […]
History
Underground Echoes: Citizenship finally acquired
By JOSEPH & JUDIE PALMER Special to the Gazette Picking up where we left off with Aaron Rice’s story, we had discussed how he and his family along with others had founded the African Methodist Episcopal Church. Not only did it serve as a place for worship, but it also served as their community center […]
Our Town: Headlines from the Past – From the 19th century to the 20th
By HARRIETT BURT Martinez News-Gazette Contributor Thank you for the good feedback about the ‘headlines’ series we started a month ago. When it was a five-day a week ‘daily’, the Gazette had a column called the “Good Old Days” featuring small bits of news on that date going back several decades. My editor, Bob Osmond, […]
Underground Echoes: Found, hidden treasure in plain site
By JOSEPH & JUDIE PALMER Special to the Gazette We would like to thank all of you for taking this multipart journey of exploring the life of Aaron Rice and his family during the mid to late 1800’s period of California. This column’s offering is about our latest research trip to Napa, where we made […]
Longtime restaurant near donated railcar demolished
Demolition of the award-winning Walnut Creek steakhouse, Vic Stewart’s, has been underway, but the rail car that has been donated to the Martinez Historical Society is being protected, Society President John Curtis said. Contractors started the demolition right by the rail car, which is between South Broadway and Iron Horse Trail, he said. “The car […]
Historical society turns to crowdfunding to move historic rail car to Martinez
What do you do when you get the chance to own a 1901 Pullman rail car and make it a showcase in your city? The Martinez Historical Society decided to turn to crowdfunding, said President John Curtis. And the goal is to raise $10,000 – maybe more – to get the rail car moved here […]
Sports
Wednesday night drag season starts today at Sonoma Raceway
The rain-delayed 2018 season of Sonoma Raceway’s Wednesday Night Drags finally starts today. This will be the 30th season for this part of Sonoma Drift and Drags Powered by Universal Technical Institute. Wednesday Night Drags let licensed drivers a safe, legal and controlled place to race their cars – Sonoma Raceway’s quarter-mile drag strip. The […]
Undead roller derby recruiting
Undead Roller Derby will be recruiting prospective skaters April 15 in Antioch. The league trains those who have not skated, but want to learn, and welcomes experienced skaters. Starting about 10 years ago when Cemetery Mary decided to seek if there was interest in roller derby in the east and central area of Contra […]
Damned Skaters Defeat Quad City Bombshells 225-114
Quad City Bombshells drew first blood Saturday at Paradise Skate in Antioch. The Alameda-based team kept that lead and foiled the Damned Skaters’ jammers for several rounds in the roller derby bout. Then Damned Skaters jammer Mouse Click slipped past the visitors’ blockers and began lapping the pack, racking up 35 points in a single […]
AHS Cheerleaders Tops In National Contest
Despite challenges that got the team out to a late start, the Alhambra Varsity Competitive Cheerleading Team has won the recent USA Spirit Nationals cheerleading competition in San Jose, a team spokesperson said. It’s the first time since 2009 the team has returned from the national contest with the first place award, said Marcy LeBoeuf, […]
Dillon Capitalizes On Late Crashes To Win Daytona 500
Austin Dillon, with his Hall of Fame grandfather Richard Childress watching, capitalized on a bump from Darrell “Bubba” Wallace and a spin by Aric Almirola to win the 2018 Daytona 500 in overtime laps Sunday afternoon. The crash-filled season opener had but 12 cars on the lead lap and more than a third of the […]
Opinion
City releases response to police association letter
The following is provided in an effort to convey additional pertinent information to the community on this important topic and illustrate that the City is making every effort to be responsive to MPOA’s request within the confines of state law. MARTINEZ – The Martinez Police Officers Association (MPOA) recently released a post on Twitter and […]
Letter to the Editor: Do you know this Martinez Police Officer?
Chances are, you may have met them but they are no longer working in Martinez. Recently, we, the Martinez Police Officers Association (MPOA) have been asked by community members why it seems the Martinez Police Department always has new faces working our streets. Some have asked, “What happened to Officer insert departed Officer’s name?” We […]
Column 1: Here we go
By BILL SHARKEY III Martinez News-Gazette Columnist HERE WE GO with our 301st Column 1. Hard to believe. I am so grateful to the management and staff of the Gazette for allowing me to have fun doing something I enjoy…a carryover of the fun I had doing it five days a week when I was […]
Letter to the Editor: Groups are ‘hostile to growth’
I am writing in response to the rolling out of by-district elections. To say this process has wounded me deeply would be putting it mildly. As part of the ‘protected class’ this tawdry action sought to empower, I feel neither. I sat by on the sidelines for a majority of the time, waiting to see […]
Column 1: Acts of Kindness
By BILL SHARKEY III Martinez News-Gazette Columnist ACTS OF KINDNESS are universal, but not necessarily rampant! However, we experience them daily, readily recognized, or not. Some are obvious. Some we take for granted, like someone holding a door for us. Was that kindness or courtesy? Is there a difference? How about someone allowing you to […]
Arts & Entertainment
Martinez students engage at Eugene O’Neill Studio Retreat
By CHARLIE JARRETT Special to the Martinez Gazette Between March 10 and 17, five gifted and inspired students from Alhambra High and Briones High took up the challenge offered by the Eugene O’Neill Foundation, in partnership with the Eugene O’Neill National Park, to express themselves in a free artistic enrichment program for high school students. […]
Artu4ia’s final show to be its ‘Last Hurrah’
Artu4ia will have its final exhibit at its downtown area workshop and gallery, and its award-winning owners John Kleber and Carol Ludwig Kleber are calling it the “Last Hurrah” Art Show. Artu4ia will be closing at the end of the month, and the Klebers will be moving to Pennsylvania. Open for the past five years, […]
Poison Apple garners awards at junior theater festival
Poison Apple Productions, the theater company that provides performing arts experiences to youth and young adults, has earned five awards from the Junior Theater Festival, said Gina Roth, managing director and secretary of the company’s board of directors. The awards are the New Works Showcase for the West Coast premiere of “The Children of Eden” […]
Onstage Theater brings timeless classic to Campbell
By SCOTT BABA Art and Entertainment Editor Considered one of the most-beloved plays in the English language, “The Importance of Being Earnest” is seen by many as Oscar Wilde’s masterpiece – both a smart and delightful comedy and a veiled but scathing critique of high society. Still as hilarious today as it was when it […]