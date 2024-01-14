Pearl Jam, Ed Sheeran, Stevie Nicks, and Maná to Headline BottleRock Napa Valley 

3-Day General Admission Tickets on Sale Tuesday, January 9, 2024, 10am PT

January 8, 2024, Napa, CA — BottleRock Napa Valley, presented by JaM Cellars, announces the 2024 festival lineup today, featuring over 75 musical acts including headline artists Pearl Jam, Ed Sheeran, Stevie Nicks and Maná. The 3-day music, wine, craft brew and culinary festival will take place in the heart of the City of Napa at the Napa Valley Expo on May 24-26, 2024. 3-day general admission tickets, including all fees, begin at $456/pp and go on sale at 10am PT on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at BottleRockNapaValley.com.

One of the most enjoyable festivals in the U.S., BottleRock Napa Valley continues to offer a variety of genres while combining the world’s biggest bands and artists alongside the hottest up-and-coming music acts. In addition to headliners Pearl Jam, Ed Sheeran, Stevie Nicks and Maná, the festival lineup includes Kali Uchis, Megan Thee Stallion, Queens of the Stone Age, The Kid LAROI, Dominic Fike, St. Vincent, Norah Jones, The Offspring, My Morning Jacket, Nelly, T-Pain, Miike Snow, Oliver Tree, Bebe Rexha, Cold War Kids, Jessie Murph, Stephen Sanchez, Cannons, All Time Low, Action Bronson, Gogol Bordello, BoyWithUke, Tower of Power, The Beaches, Stephen Marley, The Soul Rebels feat: Talib Kweli, Chevy Metal, Holly Humberstone, The Record Company, Loveless, Pete Yorn, Jack Kays, Royel Otis, Colony House, Monsieur Periné, The Moss, LaRussell, Dehd, Say She She, Bully, Momma, Windser, The Scarlet Opera, Celisse, Deep Sea Diver, Mondo Cozmo, Chris Shiflett, Grace Bowers, John Cruz, MonoNeon, ALEXSUCKS, The Alive, Moonalice, Linka Moja, Brittany Davis, The Aquadolls, Tors, The Takes, Fleece, Con Brio, Forrest Day, Grace McKagan, Jane Leo, Akira Galaxy, Jared Harper, Mama Said, Sage Bava, Sanho, Naima, Sophia Zamani, DJ Umami, The Silverado Pickups and the Napa Valley Youth Symphony.

BottleRock Napa Valley also presents its highly entertaining Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage, showcasing a unique mashup of cooking demonstrations with renowned chefs, celebrities, performers and rock stars. Details on the 2024 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage will be announced at a later date.

BottleRock Napa Valley pairs the very best of the Napa Valley’s wine, food and craft brews with today’s biggest names in music.

