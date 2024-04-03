Outside Lands announces early ticket release

Outside Lands, the Bay Area’s globally renowned festival, returns for its Sweet 16, celebrating the finest music, food, art and cannabis in Golden Gate Park on August 9 – 11. The festival continues to offer the premiere fan experience in North America by pushing boundaries with booking prowess, engaging art installations, exemplary food & beverage and inclusive community engagement. The festival is a direct reflection of the cultural fabric of the Bay Area – highlighting everything that is uniquely San Francisco for the last sixteen years.

Today, Another Planet Entertainment and Superfly are excited to announce that a limited number of Eager Beaver presale tickets will be available on Wednesday, 4/3 at 10 AM PT exclusively via www.sfoutsidelands.com. Eager Beaver is the ONLY chance for Outside Lands fans to secure their tickets at the lowest price possible. These tickets sell out quickly and we strongly recommend purchasing as soon as they’re available.

Eager Beaver presale tickets have limited availability and are known to sell out quickly! Eager Beaver 3-Day GA tickets are $425 plus fees, 3-Day GA+ tickets are $665 plus fees and 3-Day VIP tickets are $965 plus fees. For those seeking an even more elevated experience, Eager Beaver 3-Day tickets for the Golden Gate Club will also be available for purchase at the lowest available rate for $4,895 plus fees.

If the reduced price wasn’t enough of an incentive, Eager Beaver ticket purchasers will also receive first access to official Outside Lands Night Show tickets when they become available via an exclusive presale.

More details on all ticket offerings can be found HERE.

Returning ticket types for 2024 include the 3-Day GA, the very popular GA+ ticket that debuted last year and VIP passes. A very limited amount of Golden Gate Club passes will also go on sale at a discounted rate this Wednesday along with reservations for Cabanas and Box Suites.

Outside Lands features the best in culinary with Taste of the Bay Area in addition to Wine Lands, Beer Lands and Cocktail Magic. Other highlights include Grass Lands, the first curated cannabis experience at a major American music festival and additional stages with specialty programming. The wooded wonderland of Golden Gate Park in the heart of San Francisco rounds out the overall experience making Outside Lands a festival like none other.