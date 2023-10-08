Alhambra’s Big Homecoming Night, Bulldogs defeat Berean Christian 71-14

Alhambra Bulldogs took care of Berean Christian early and often in front of a sold-out crowd at Alhambra High School Athletic Field. The Dogs scored on their first possession and never looked back. Alhambra beat Berean Christian 71-14
Alhambra Bulldogs vs Berean Christian Homecoming game Alhambra beat Berean Christian 71-14 Photos by Tod Fierner
Alhambra Bulldogs vs Berean Christian Homecoming game Alhambra beat Berean Christian 71-14 Photos by Tod Fierner
Alhambra Bulldogs vs Berean Christian Homecoming game Alhambra beat Berean Christian 71-14 Photos by Tod Fierner
Alhambra Bulldogs vs Berean Christian Homecoming game Alhambra beat Berean Christian 71-14 Photos by Tod Fierner
Alhambra Bulldogs vs Berean Christian Homecoming game Alhambra beat Berean Christian 71-14 Photos by Tod Fierner
Alhambra Bulldogs vs Berean Christian Homecoming game Alhambra beat Berean Christian 71-14 Photos by Tod Fierner
Alhambra Bulldogs vs Berean Christian Homecoming game Alhambra beat Berean Christian 71-14 Photos by Tod Fierner
Alhambra Bulldogs vs Berean Christian Homecoming game Alhambra beat Berean Christian 71-14 Photos by Tod Fierner
Alhambra Bulldogs vs Berean Christian Homecoming game Alhambra beat Berean Christian 71-14 Photos by Tod Fierner
Alhambra Bulldogs vs Berean Christian Homecoming game Alhambra beat Berean Christian 71-14 Photos by Tod Fierner
Alhambra Bulldogs vs Berean Christian Homecoming game Alhambra beat Berean Christian 71-14 Photos by Tod Fierner
Alhambra Bulldogs vs Berean Christian Homecoming game Alhambra beat Berean Christian 71-14 Photos by Tod Fierner
Alhambra Bulldogs vs Berean Christian Homecoming game Alhambra beat Berean Christian 71-14 Photos by Tod Fierner
Alhambra Bulldogs vs Berean Christian Homecoming game Alhambra beat Berean Christian 71-14 Photos by Tod Fierner
Alhambra Bulldogs vs Berean Christian Homecoming game Alhambra beat Berean Christian 71-14 Photos by Tod Fierner
Alhambra Bulldogs vs Berean Christian Homecoming game Alhambra beat Berean Christian 71-14 Photos by Tod Fierner
Alhambra Bulldogs vs Berean Christian Homecoming game Alhambra beat Berean Christian 71-14 Photos by Tod Fierner
Alhambra Bulldogs vs Berean Christian Homecoming game Alhambra beat Berean Christian 71-14 Photos by Tod Fierner
Alhambra Bulldogs vs Berean Christian Homecoming game Alhambra beat Berean Christian 71-14 Photos by Tod Fierner
Alhambra Bulldogs vs Berean Christian Homecoming game Alhambra beat Berean Christian 71-14 Photos by Tod Fierner
Alhambra Bulldogs vs Berean Christian Homecoming game Alhambra beat Berean Christian 71-14 Photos by Tod Fierner
Alhambra Bulldogs vs Berean Christian Homecoming game Alhambra beat Berean Christian 71-14 Photos by Tod Fierner
Alhambra Bulldogs vs Berean Christian Homecoming game Alhambra beat Berean Christian 71-14 Photos by Tod Fierner
Alhambra Bulldogs vs Berean Christian Homecoming game Alhambra beat Berean Christian 71-14 Photos by Tod Fierner
Alhambra Bulldogs vs Berean Christian Homecoming game Alhambra beat Berean Christian 71-14 Photos by Tod Fierner
Alhambra Bulldogs vs Berean Christian Homecoming game Alhambra beat Berean Christian 71-14 Photos by Tod Fierner
Alhambra Bulldogs vs Berean Christian Homecoming game Alhambra beat Berean Christian 71-14 Photos by Tod Fierner
Alhambra Bulldogs vs Berean Christian Homecoming game Alhambra beat Berean Christian 71-14 Photos by Tod Fierner
Alhambra Bulldogs vs Berean Christian Homecoming game Alhambra beat Berean Christian 71-14 Photos by Tod Fierner
Alhambra Bulldogs vs Berean Christian Homecoming game Alhambra beat Berean Christian 71-14 Photos by Tod Fierner
Alhambra Bulldogs vs Berean Christian Homecoming game Alhambra beat Berean Christian 71-14 Photos by Tod Fierner