Bottlerock Napa Valley Announces Daily Lineup And Single Day Tickets

January 10, 2024, Napa, CA — BottleRock Napa Valley, presented by JaM Cellars, has announced the 2024 festival daily lineup and release of single-day tickets. The three-day music, wine, craft brew and culinary festival will take place in the heart of the City of Napa at the Napa Valley Expo on May 24-26, 2024. All 3-day festival tickets have sold out. Single-Day tickets will be available Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 10am PT.

Single-Day tickets, including all fees, are $233/pp for General Admission, $544/pp for VIP, and $864/pp for Marriott Bonvoy® American Express VIP Viewing Suite. Fans are strongly encouraged to purchase their single-day tickets early.

One of the most enjoyable festivals in the U.S., BottleRock Napa Valley features headliners Pearl Jam, Ed Sheeran, Stevie Nicks and Maná plus over 75 additional acts combining the world’s biggest bands and artists alongside the hottest up-and-coming music acts. The 2024 BottleRock Napa Valley daily lineup, to date, includes:

Friday, May 24: Stevie Nicks, Megan Thee Stallion, St. Vincent, Nelly, Miike Snow, Bebe Rexha, Jessie Murph, All Time Low, Gogol Bordello, BoyWithUke, Chevy Metal, Loveless, Pete Yorn, Royel Otis, The Moss, Say She She, Chris Shiflett, Grace Bowers, ALEXSUCKS, The Takes, Fleece, Con Brio, Akira Galaxy, Sage Bava and Sanho

Saturday, May 25: Pearl Jam, Maná, Kali Uchis, The Kid LAROI, My Morning Jacket, T-Pain, Oliver Tree, Cold War Kids, Tower of Power, Holly Humberstone, The Record Company, Jack Kays, LaRussell, Momma, Celisse, Deep Sea Diver, Mondo Cozmo, John Cruz, The Alive, Moonalice, Linka Moja, The Aquadolls, Grace McKagan, Mama Said, DJ Umami and the Napa Valley Youth Symphony.

Sunday, May 26: Ed Sheeran, Queens of the Stone Age, Dominic Fike, Norah Jones, The Offspring, Stephen Sanchez, Cannons, Action Bronson, The Beaches, Stephen Marley, Colony House, The Soul Rebels feat: Talib Kweli, Monsieur Periné, Dehd, Bully, Windser, The Scarlet Opera, MonoNeon, Brittany Davis, Tors, Forrest Day, Jane Leo, Jared Harper, Naima, The Silverado Pickups and Sophia Zamani.

BottleRock Napa Valley also presents its highly entertaining Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage, showcasing a unique mashup of cooking demonstrations with renowned chefs, celebrities, performers and rock stars. Details on the 2024 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage will be announced at a later date.

BottleRock Napa Valley pairs the very best of the Napa Valley’s wine, food and craft brews with today’s biggest names in music.

