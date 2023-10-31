Cal Bears – ACC football schedule release

In addition to the conference schedule, the Bears have nonconference games against UC Davis (Aug. 31) and San Diego State (Sept. 14) at home flanking the Bears’ first-ever trip to Auburn (Sept. 7). Cal has one open date on its 12-game slate.
The specific game dates for the 2024 ACC schedule will be announced on Jan. 31, 2024 (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT) as part of ACC Network’s ACC Huddle: 2024 Schedule Reveal.
Each ACC member institution will play eight conference games per season, with all 17 teams facing each other at least twice over the next seven campaigns – once at home and once on the road. The top two teams based on conference winning percentage will compete each year in the ACC Football Championship Game on the first Saturday in December at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Below are Cal’s ACC opponents for the next seven seasons.
2024
Home: Miami, North Carolina State, Stanford, Syracuse
Road: Florida State, Pittsburgh, SMU, Wake Forest
2025
Home: Duke, North Carolina, SMU, Virginia
Road: Boston College, Louisville, Stanford, Virginia Tech
2026
Home: Clemson, Stanford, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
Road: North Carolina State, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia
2027
Home: Boston College, Florida State, Louisville, SMU
Road: Georgia Tech, Miami, Pittsburgh, Stanford
2028
Home: Georgia Tech, North Carolina State, Pittsburgh, Stanford
Road: Florida State, Louisville, SMU, Wake Forest
2029
Home: Duke, Miami, SMU, Syracuse
Road: Boston College, Clemson, North Carolina, Stanford
2030
Home: Clemson, North Carolina, Stanford, Virginia
Road: Duke, Georgia Tech, SMU, Virginia Tech