Cal Bears – ACC football schedule release

Cal will host four ACC opponents in 2024 – the Golden Bears’ inaugural season in the conference – with Miami, North Carolina State, Stanford and Syracuse visiting California Memorial Stadium. Cal’s first slate of ACC road games includes trips to Florida State, Pittsburgh, SMU and Wake Forest.

In addition to the conference schedule, the Bears have nonconference games against UC Davis (Aug. 31) and San Diego State (Sept. 14) at home flanking the Bears’ first-ever trip to Auburn (Sept. 7). Cal has one open date on its 12-game slate.

The specific game dates for the 2024 ACC schedule will be announced on Jan. 31, 2024 (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT) as part of ACC Network’s ACC Huddle: 2024 Schedule Reveal.

Each ACC member institution will play eight conference games per season, with all 17 teams facing each other at least twice over the next seven campaigns – once at home and once on the road. The top two teams based on conference winning percentage will compete each year in the ACC Football Championship Game on the first Saturday in December at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Visit CalBears.com to place a 2024 Cal football season ticket deposit. Season ticket holders receive benefits such as season parking, the ability to transfer, exchange, sell and purchase additional tickets, and much more.

Fans can also check out the Cal Athletic Fundonline to support the Cal football program via the Championship CALiber initiative.

Below are Cal’s ACC opponents for the next seven seasons.

2024

Home: Miami, North Carolina State, Stanford, Syracuse

Road: Florida State, Pittsburgh, SMU, Wake Forest

2025

Home: Duke, North Carolina, SMU, Virginia

Road: Boston College, Louisville, Stanford, Virginia Tech

2026

Home: Clemson, Stanford, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

Road: North Carolina State, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia

2027

Home: Boston College, Florida State, Louisville, SMU

Road: Georgia Tech, Miami, Pittsburgh, Stanford

2028

Home: Georgia Tech, North Carolina State, Pittsburgh, Stanford

Road: Florida State, Louisville, SMU, Wake Forest

2029

Home: Duke, Miami, SMU, Syracuse

Road: Boston College, Clemson, North Carolina, Stanford

2030

Home: Clemson, North Carolina, Stanford, Virginia

Road: Duke, Georgia Tech, SMU, Virginia Tech