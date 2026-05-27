Beaver Festival Better than Ever

Where else can you see a giant beaver skull, a 1,500-gallon aquarium on wheels, an 18-piece jazz band, a children’s parade, live displays of raptors, owls, and bats, and an award-winning chalk artist, all while learning the firsthand story of the rodent that made one forgotten city famous?

Only one place: the Martinez Beaver Festival. Returning for its 17th year, the festival offers free family fun where you can learn all about beavers, citizen science, urban wildlife, community involvement, and how to combat drought, fires, and global warming—one beaver at a time.

There are many more beaver festivals now around the country, and many more books and films to explain why beavers matter, but this is the one that inspired them all. Come see for yourself why beavers are Worth A Dam.

Where: Susana Park (Martinez, Estudillo and Susana Streets)

When: June 13th, 2026, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Cost: FREE

Hosted by: Worth A Dam (www.martinezbeavers.org)