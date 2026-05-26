Geraldine (Geri) Keary

Long-time Martinez resident

Geraldine (Geri) Keary, born on February 22, 1935 in Utah she was a profoundly gifted artist and cherished mother, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2026 at the age of 91.

She leaves behind a rich legacy written in color, texture, and the countless lives she touched through her art and creative spirit.

Over the course of her distinguished career, Geri’s paintings were featured in numerous

shows and exhibitions. She had earned her national Signature Awards from the

American Watercolor Society (AWS), National Watercolor Society (NWS), California

Watercolor Association (CWA) and the International Society of Marine Painters (ISMP)

by entering and being accepted into their national juried shows.

Beyond the studio, Geri loved the ocean, fishing, camping with the family and boating

with her husband Bob and friends.

Geri is survived by her devoted family, including her children Judy, Ken and Michele, 7

grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband and

partner-in-crime of 69 years, Robert Keary.

Geri will be interred at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery.

In memory of Geri, the family suggests making a contribution to a charitable cause of

your choice that supports the arts.