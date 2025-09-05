Candace M. (Fullmer) Dearden,

August 5, 1960 -July 17, 2025

Born in Martinez, CA

Candace M. (Fullmer) Dearden, ended her battle with cancer at the age of 64. Jesus delivered her from years of pain into heaven on Thursday, July 17th with her family at her daughter Erica and husband Branden’s home in Antioch with Hospice.

Candi was born on August 5, 1960 to Jerry Fullmer and Theda (Richardson) in Martinez, CA. Candi graduated from Berean Christian High School in Walnut Creek, CA, forwarded her education at Biola University in Southern CA, in the nursing field. Candi worked at many jobs, never resting on her laurels. As God would have it she ended her last 26 years in the medical field, at the Contra Costa Regional Medical Center where she loved her work and friendships.

Candi is survived by her mother, Theda; her children, Alicia Lira, and Erica Imada, and Skyler Dearden; as well as her siblings, sister, Tami Sloan, brother, Michael Fullmer , Candi also has 3 grandchildren that she adored, Haley, Marissa, and Raymond, as well as a Nephew and many cousins. Candi’s father, Jerry Fullmer, brother Tracy Fullmer, and husband Brad Dearden; preceded her in death.

Celebration of Candi’s life will be held on September 20, 2025 at Candi’s home church, the Morello Hills Christian Church at 1000 Morello Dr. Martinez, CA at 2:00 P.M. reception following service.