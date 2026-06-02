Contra Costa Legal Notices | FBN, Probate Notice & Trustee Sale Publication

Legal Notice Publication — Contra Costa County

The Martinez News-Gazette is an adjudicated newspaper of general circulation for Contra Costa County. We specialize in fast, compliant publication for Petitions to Administer Estate, Trustee Sales, and Fictitious Business Names (FBN).

For Attorneys, Paralegals & Trustees:

We understand strict legal deadlines. Email your documents directly to our legal desk for immediate processing, predictable flat rates, and free affidavit filing with the court. We understand strict legal deadlines. Email your documents directly to our legal desk for immediate processing, predictable flat rates, and free affidavit filing with the court. Email: gazettelegals@gmail.com

Phone: 925-387-5108

Our Publication Rates & Fees

Notice Type Publication Fee Petition to Administer Estate $150 Trustee Sales $375 Fictitious Business Name (FBN) $50 Name Change $175 Other Notices $9.00 per column inch FBN Abandonment $50

Then at no charge to you, we create an affidavit of publication which we file with the Clerk’s Office.

How to File and Publish Your FBN (3 Simple Steps)

File with the County: Complete your application and submit it to the County Clerk. You can start your filing directly on the official Contra Costa County Clerk-Recorder Website. Email Your Endorsed Form: Scan or take a photo of the page with the endorsed F – XXXXXXX number and email it to gazettelegals@gmail.com. Review and Pay: We will email you a proof to review before we publish, followed by your invoice.

Serving All of Contra Costa County

The Martinez News-Gazette provides legally compliant publication services required by the courts and the California Secretary of State for all surrounding municipalities. Our adjudicated status allows us to process and file certified affidavits of publication seamlessly for clients, businesses, and legal firms located in Martinez, Antioch, Brentwood, Clayton, Concord, and Danville. We regularly handle probate notices, trustee sales, and FBN filings across the region, ensuring fast turnaround times for individuals and legal desks operating out of El Cerrito, Hercules, Lafayette, Moraga, Oakley, and Orinda. Whether your filing originates in Pinole, Pittsburg, Pleasant Hill, Richmond, San Pablo, San Ramon, or Walnut Creek, our team manages the required scheduling and returns the completed proofs directly to the Clerk’s Office at no additional charge.