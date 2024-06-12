BottleRock Busts Open Festival Season

Napa, Calif. – BottleRock was back for another installment of the kick off to summer. Blending music, food, and wine is the perfect way to kick off the Memorial Day weekend, and get your festival vibes in!

This year the headliners were Stevie Nicks, Pearl Jam and Ed Sheeran. Those headliners did not disappoint. Nicks was first headliner to close out the day on the Jam Cellars stage at night and brought the soulful sounds to Napa with a few outfit changes between her almost two hour set. The set started out fast, and just a couple songs in she paid tribute to the late Tom Petty, who played at BottleRock just a few years ago.

On the Verizon Stage Megan the Stallion rivaled Nicks for the same time slot, but ended 30 minutes earlier to allow for people to see both shows. Megan the Stallion put a vibrant performance, one that only she could.

Friday also saw Gogol Bordello, Nelly, St. Vincent, Bebe Rexha, Miike Snow, and All Time Low take stage for the first of the festival.

Saturday saw Pearl Jam as the headliner on the Jam Cellars stage and they brought back all the grunge rock feelings from the Pacific North West 90’s to Napa.

Saturday also saw The Alive, Mondo Cozmo, Mana, Cold War Kids, Oliver Tree, and the Bay Area’s Tower of Power, and Vallejo’s own LaRussell grace the stages of the North Bay music festival.

Sunday was Ed Sheeran’s chance to close out the weekend on the Jam Cellars stage with an amazing solo performance over two hours long. Sheeran surprised fans during the Offspring set on the Verizon stage earlier in the day on Sunday as he joined the San Diego punk rock squad and joined them for his favorite song, “Million Miles Away,” which is what most people who were watching the band must have felt as the mega star joined the Southern California quartet.

Sunday also the likes of The Beaches, The Cannons, Action Bronson, and Stephen Marley perform.

The blending of music, Bay Area culture, and food came together on the William Sonoma stage as a perfect reminder of what BottleRock does best. The All NBA star from the Golden State Warriors Steph Curry, movie star Bradley Cooper and chef David Burka made Philly cheese steaks, chef Shota Nakajima, former San Francisco Giants star Hunter Pence, and current Sacramento Kings’ Domantas Sabonis and Kevin Huerter made an Asian inspired dish, while Cameron Diaz and Nelly grilled burgers and sipped Rose all day!

Outside of the music, this festival embodies the food culture of the Bay Area, and the Napa Valley in particular. Local favorite including Mustards Grill, La Calenda, Morimoto Asia, Napa Yard, Nash & Proper, OSHA Thai, Tarła Mediterranean Grill, and The Q topped off what was a glorious amount of choices for the foodies attending the weekend festival.

For those who wanted to dabble in the wine from Napa Valley there was no shortage of varietals from Art House Wines, Caymus Vineyards, Frias Family Vineyard, Frogs Leap, Jam Cellars, Miner Family Winery, Mumm, Robledo Family Winery and Vintner’s Diary poured bubbles, reds, roses, and whites by the glass or by the bottle.

Those looking for something a little crafty, there was also craft cocktails from Hendricks Gin with their famous three story bar, other spirited creations came from Ketel One Vodka, Don Julio Tequila, Bulleti Bourbon, and a fun new exhibit from Aperol on the lighter side.

The Vintage Sweet Shoppe, brewed, along with Monday Bakery, Mariapilar Ice Cream, It’s Always Sunny Sorbet, and Kara’s Cupcakes provided a sweet treat for those looking for a little dessert or a quick pick me up in the way of energy drinks, coffee, and ice cream shakes.

The Spa this year had henna and real tattoo artists on hand so you could remember your BottleRock experience for the short or long haul!

The festival once again turned out to be a hit, and was the perfect kick off too summer and the festival season.

For more information not his years festival, to buy merch, or get ready for next years festival, please visit www.BottleRockNapaValley.com