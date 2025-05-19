BottleRock Is Almost Here

Writer Stephen Langsam (Martinez news Gazette)

Mark your calendars for the most anticipated music event of the year! From May 23rd to May 25th, 2025, the stunning Napa Valley will transform into a vibrant celebration of music, gourmet food, and exquisite drinks at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival. This year’s lineup is packed with an eclectic mix of top-tier artists that will keep you dancing all weekend long!

Prepare to be blown away by a stellar lineup featuring iconic headliners and local legends in Green Day; Sublime, Justin Timberlake, Benson Boone, Noah Kahan and Khruangbin each ready to deliver unforgettable performances. Alongside them, hip hop legends like Ice Cube, Public Enemy, E-40 and many more making this an event you won’t want to miss!

The JamPad will also have several acts this year on the most intimate stage at BottleRock.

This year we’ll see a mix of new and established artists on The JaMPad—I’m excited to hear from them all. You never know what you’ll hear and new favorites you’ll find. Icon Linda Perry of 4 Non Blondes is headlining for us Saturday, Remi Wolf is new to BottleRock and will headline after their set on Friday, and we’re delighted to welcome back The Alive too. “ said Michele Truchard from Jam Cellars. ○” This year we’re very excited to bring NEW ButterLight Chardonnay to the festival—just voted #1 BEST-tasting light wine. It will be ButterLight’s first time at BottleRock and a deliciously-uplifting first sip of the day for festival goers at just 85 calories and 40% less alcohol. Then as the day goes on try all the Butter wines at the Butter bar right next to The JaMPad.”

Culinary Delights

As always, BottleRock is not just about music; it’s a feast for the senses! Indulge in culinary creations from renowned local restaurants, including Mustards Grill, Slanted Door Napa, Oenotri, Coles Chop House, Loveski Deli are sure to satisfy your cravings. Food lovers will also enjoy selections from Morimoto and Omakase, known for its amazing Japanese-inspired cuisine.

Sip and Savor

No festival experience is complete without refreshing drinks! Discover an impressive array of local wineries and breweries. Local wineries include Jam Cellars, Caymus, Far Niente, Cliff Lede, Robledo Family and Cavaison. Craft beer from Lagunitas, Henhouse and Knee Deep Brewing. You can also cool off with specialty cocktails from Hendricks, Tito’s, and 21Seeds Infused Tequila, blending local ingredients for a unique taste of Napa.