BottleRock Is Almost Here

Get Ready for an Unforgettable Weekend at the 2025 BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival!

Mark your calendars for the most anticipated music event of the year! From May 23rd to May 25th, 2025, the stunning Napa Valley will transform into a vibrant celebration of music, gourmet food, and exquisite drinks at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival. This year’s lineup is packed with an eclectic mix of top-tier artists that will keep you dancing all weekend long!

Star-Studded Artist Lineup

Prepare to be blown away by a stellar lineup featuring iconic headliners and local legends in Green Day; Sublime, Justin Timberlake, Benson Boone, Noah Kahan and Khruangbin each ready to deliver unforgettable performances. Alongside them, hip hop legends like Ice Cube, Public Enemy, E-40 and many more making this an event you won’t want to miss!

The JamPad will also have several acts this year on the most intimate stage at BottleRock.

This year we’ll see a mix of new and established artists on The JaMPad—I’m excited to hear from them all. You never know what you’ll hear and new favorites you’ll find. Icon Linda Perry of 4 Non Blondes is headlining for us Saturday, Remi Wolf is new to BottleRock and will headline after their set on Friday, and we’re delighted to welcome back The Alive too. “ said Michele Truchard from Jam Cellars.
○” This year we’re very excited to bring NEW ButterLight Chardonnay to the festival—just voted #1 BEST-tasting light wine. It will be ButterLight’s first time at BottleRock and a deliciously-uplifting first sip of the day for festival goers at just 85 calories and 40% less alcohol. Then as the day goes on try all the Butter wines at the Butter bar right next to The JaMPad.”

Culinary Delights

As always, BottleRock is not just about music; it’s a feast for the senses! Indulge in culinary creations from renowned local restaurants, including Mustards Grill, Slanted Door Napa, Oenotri, Coles Chop House, Loveski Deli are sure to satisfy your cravings. Food lovers will also enjoy selections from Morimoto and Omakase, known for its amazing Japanese-inspired cuisine.

Sip and Savor

No festival experience is complete without refreshing drinks! Discover an impressive array of local wineries and breweries. Local wineries include Jam Cellars, Caymus, Far Niente, Cliff Lede, Robledo Family and Cavaison. Craft beer from Lagunitas, Henhouse and Knee Deep Brewing. You can also cool off with specialty cocktails from Hendricks, Tito’s, and 21Seeds Infused Tequila, blending local ingredients for a unique taste of Napa.

Festival Hours and LocationThe festival will be held at the Napa Valley Expo, kicking off each day from **11:00 AM to 10:00 PM**. With easy access and stunning views, it’s the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable festival experience.

 Getting There and Tickets

Transportation to BottleRock is a breeze! The venue is conveniently located off Highway 29, and you’ll find ample parking nearby. Additionally, shuttle services will be available from various points in the Bay Area, making your journey to Napa smooth and hassle-free.

Tickets are currently on sale! Don’t wait too long to secure your spot at one of the summer’s hottest music festivals. Visit the official BottleRock website to purchase tickets and find more information on VIP packages and accommodations.

Join us for a joyful celebration of music, food, and camaraderie under the Napa sun.

“Every year is so unique—we get to bring friends, family, and our wine family together at BottleRock and create amazing memories together. This year I’m very excited for Justin Timberlake and Benson Boone on Saturday night. That’s going to be a great show,
,”said Truchard. “And I’m excited to see BottleRockers trying ButterLight Chardonnay for the first time—I have a nutrition background and have spotted some delicious lighter dishes in the Culinary Garden that are going to go great with that wine by Slanted Door, Morimoto Asia and more. Plus some indulgences of course like the amazing burger with Foie gras from Goose & Gander…it’s all about balance to make it the best three days of the year here in Napa Valley.”

