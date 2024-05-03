Outside Lands Announces 2024 Lineups

Tickets for Outside Lands 2024 are officially on sale exclusively at www.SFOutsideLands.com. 3-Day GA tickets are $465 plus fees, 3-Day GA+ tickets are $715 plus fees and 3-Day VIP tickets are $1,075 plus fees. For those seeking an even more elevated experience, 3-Day tickets for the Golden Gate Club are $5,095 plus fees. The festival is again offering payment plans for those who prefer to pay in installments. Payment Plans are available for 3-Day GA, GA+ and VIP tickets. Put $99 down for GA, $159 down for GA+ or $199 down for VIP.

The lineup announced yesterday features Tyler, The Creator, The Killers, and Sturgill Simpson. Also returning to the Outside Lands main stage is festival alumni Post Malone, who will be performing a very special country set. Those planning to attend are encouraged to buy their passes now as the festival is expected to sell out.

Produced by Another Planet Entertainment and Superfly, Outside Lands continues to be the largest independently owned festival in the United States. Beyond the headliners the lineup also includes The Postal Service, Grace Jones, KAYTRANADA, JUNGLE, Snoh Aalegra, Gryffin, Young The Giant, ScHoolboy Q, Chappell Roan, Reneé Rapp, Victoria Monét, The Last Dinner Party and much more.

Returning this year is the wildly successful Dolores’ stage, an inclusive dance floor where everyone is welcome. The space, a crowd favorite all weekend long, is a celebration of queer and trans communities and the DIY spaces that are vital to San Francisco culture. The full lineup for Dolores’ will be announced in the coming months.

SOMA is returning to Marx Meadow with a new, open air format. Gone is the tent and in its place is an expanded dance space where festival goers can get their groove on under the sun and stars, with performances from the very best in house and techno music. SOMA’s 2024 lineup includes Idris Elba, Uncle Waffles, The Blessed Madonna, Shiba San b2b CIDand many more.

Outside Lands features the best in culinary with Taste of the Bay Area in addition to Wine Lands, Beer Lands and Cocktail Magic. Other highlights include Grass Lands, the first curated cannabis experience at a major American music festival and additional specialty programming and activations including SOMA and Dolores’. The wooded wonderland of Golden Gate Park in the heart of San Francisco rounds out the overall experience making Outside Lands a festival like none other.