Babara Mae Cetko

98 years old

Martinez Resdient

Barbara Mae Cetko passed away on Friday, January 24th at the age of 98. Born in Berkeley, grew up in Benicia and was a long time resident of Martinez. She was the second of eleven children born to Leonard and Holdina Precour. She graduated from Benicia High School in June 1944.

She married George Lake Cetko on September 14, 1948 in Carson City, Nevada.

Barbara was recruited in High School to work at the Benicia Arsenal during World War II doing payroll, was transferred to the Concord Naval Weapons Station where she continued working for 36 years. The month after she retired, she went to work at the Martinez News Gazette doing Legal Notices. She enjoyed working, enjoyed the people and she said it gave her a reason to get up every morning, have her cup of black coffee and start her day. She worked until she was 93 when they published their final paper. On Friday, December 27, 2019, the Mayor of Martinez proclaimed it “Barbara Cetko Day”.

Barbara loved sports, especially the San Francisco 49ers, SF Giants, Warriors, golf, tennis and could tell you all about them. She was on a Bowling League for many years at the Paddock Bowl in Pacheco. In 1987 she was the California Women’s Senior Bowling Champion and represented California in the 1988 Women’s WIBC 7th Annual National Senior Championship in Jacksonville, Florida.

Other interests included game night with the family, bingo, crossword puzzles, and reading. She would remind us that she was still ‘sharp’ because she did crosswords and watched all the old game shows.

She is survived by her brother James Precour (Betty), sisters Irene Seward, Marie Earp, Patricia McKillips, son-in-law Jay Ritchie (Sharon Landry), granddaughters Chiya Ewald (Rui), Chelsi Landy and three great-grandchildren Brooke, Liv, Jaxon, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Robert Allen, daughter Nancy Ann Ritchie, brothers Leonard Jr, Robert, Paul, sisters Betty Wood, Dorothy Azevedo and Joyce Copp, brothers-in-law Robert Copp, Tony Azevedo, Warren Wood, Barry McKillips and William Earp.

A private burial at Oakmont Memorial Park in Lafayette will be followed by a Celebration of Life in Martinez on Thursday, February 13, 2025. In Lieu of flowers, please donate to Shriners or your favorite charity.