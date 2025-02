The family of Nancy DeMarco regrets to say that she has passed.

On February 5, 2025, Nancy DeMarco-Amos passed peacefully in her sleep. Nancy leaves behind two children Tiffany and Thomas Stephens, a sister Catherine, a niece and nephews.

As well as her family at Second Baptist Church of Martinez.

A service with be held Saturday, February 22 at Second Baptist Church of Martinez, at 1020 Las Juntas St at 4:00pm.