Gary Gene LeBoeuf

August 14, 1950 – May 21, 2025

Martinez resident

We, as a family, with our loving hearts intertwined, acknowledge our good fortune of having been part of the life of Gary Gene LeBoeuf.

Our beloved died peacefully, in his Oceanside home, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, May 21. Gary Gene was a cherished husband, father, grandfather, brother, cousin, coach, painter, artist, cook, contractor, mentor, sponsor, spouse, and loyal friend. He was born on August 14, 1950, in Sandpoint, Idaho.

As a seven-year-old boy, he moved from Idaho to Richmond, California and, later with his five brothers to Martinez which would be his home for over 40 years. Gary Gene moved to San Diego at the age of 50 where he courageously began another successful business as a general contractor, remodeling homes.

We remember him as funny, generous, sensitive, creative, and intelligent. We know that love prevails.

We will hold a celebration on Sunday, June 29, at Nancy Boyd Park, Martinez, CA beginning at 11 a.m. Please bring a chair and a side dish or desert. Out of respect for Gary Gene’s sobriety no alcoholic beverages.

Thankfully,

Jeanete, Shannie Jo, Ted, Katie, Erin, Michael, Kelsey

Xyla, Theo, Isaac, Quinn, Keaton, Cooper

Scott, Danny