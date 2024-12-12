Jerry Michael Buckalew

Resident of Martinez

Jerry Michael Buckalew, a longtime resident of Martinez, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2024 with his longtime girlfriend and sisters by his side.

Jerry graduated from Alhambra High School in 1972 and served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps after High School. He retired from a long career as a truck driver after being diagnosed with Leukemia. He fought the disease with courage and determination. Jerry was a huge 49er fan. He was known for his quick wit and sense of humor.

Jerry was preceded in death by his father Bill Buckalew, mother Joyce Buckalew and his daughter Amy Buckalew. He is survived by longtime girlfriend Debbie Kast and their dog Denaryous from Martinez, son Steven Buckalew, brother Billy Buckalew, and sisters, Debbie (Paul) Fulton, Sharon Thomas and Kim (Jeff) Wright all of Benicia. As well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren whom he loved dearly.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, January 13, 2025 at 1:00 PM, Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon California. In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Cancer Society/Leukemia

