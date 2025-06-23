Beaver Festival XVI

June 28, 2025 10-3

Susana Park Martinez

Free Nature Event

Music, Prizes, Exhibits, Wildlife

What has the tail of a platypus, the nose of a labrador and the back feet of a duck? If your answer was “A Beaver” You just might be ready to join Worth A Dam’s 16th annual beaver festival in Martinez. This truly unique wildlife event features a beaver trading card swap-meet, multiple nature exhibits, a paint-your-own-tail project, a giant mobile fish tank, a renowned chalk muralist and a beaver game show complete with flat-tail prizes.

The festival theme this year is how beaver ponds make a neighborhood and help creeks get healthier by playing with a “full deck”. Children are encouraged to collect trading cards while they learn and explore. Fish, frogs, birds, otters, dragonflies: beaver ponds have something for everyone. It turns out that beaver festivals do as well: adults can find hot deals and one-of-a-kind treasures at the silent auction, get advice from the experts about urban wildlife, listen to the live bands and even attend a special beaver concert later that evening in Piedmont with original music from the Acorn singers at the MusEcology project.

The story of the Martinez Beavers was the unexpected feel good-drama of 2007 and has now been included in an award winning book, a British documentary, and this months issue of National Geographic! Nobody expected the excitement to last this long and no one guessed what heroes beavers would eventually become. The free festival is on June 28th from 10-3 in Susana Park in downtown Martinez.

For more information go to Martinezbeavers.org. Become a Beaver Believer and find out everything this amazing animal can teach us!