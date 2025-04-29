Clifford Francis Souza

September 24, 1950 – April 23, 2025

Longtime Bay Area resident Clifford Francis Souza passed away on Wednesday afternoon. Cliff was preceded in death by his father Francis, mother Helen, and sister Joan Souza. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Denise; his son Nicholas; daughter Rachel; and youngest son Matthew. He is also survived by his brother Thomas and his family.

Cliff was born in Oakland and grew up in Martinez, where he attended Alhambra High School. He went on to study journalism at San Francisco State University. Cliff enjoyed a long career with Pacific Bell Yellow Pages, retiring after 30 years of service.

After retirement, Cliff moved to Gualala on the California coast, where he found joy walking the beaches and being near the ocean. A true dog lover, Cliff cherished taking his dogs on walks and letting them run free. He had an adventurous spirit and was always ready for a trip anywhere. Cliff was passionate about politics and never shied away from sharing his point of view.

A devoted Bay Area sports fan, Cliff loved attending games with family and friends. He also loved being part of the community and staying active in various organizations. Cliff was very involved in coaching his children’s sports teams and volunteering his time whenever he could.

Cliff was a big presence — full of energy, laughter, and a wonderful sense of humor that could fill a room. He lived life fully and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.