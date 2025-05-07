Glenn Anthony Lane

1933-2025

Martinez Resident

Glenn Anthony Lane passed away peacefully on May 1st, 2025 at his Oakland home at the age of 92. Glenn was born in Oakland in January, 1933. He spent most of his early years in Montclair, his parents later moving to Concord. He often fondly recollected his paper route in the Oakland hills. Glenn’s childhood was not an easy one, as both of his parents worked long hours during World War Il. He and his brother Donald Bruce spent a couple of years at a boarding school during the war, only coming home on the weekends. He attended Diablo Valley Community college, Sacramento State college, and graduated from San Francisco State college. He was drafted into the US Navy in 1956 and spent two years on a destroyer escort in the Pacific theater. He married Jane Peterson in 1958 and they settled in Martinez, where they had two children, Randel “Randy” and Alexis.

Glenn worked as an auditor for the US Army during these years. After divorcing in 1980, he moved to Washington, D.C., where he worked as an auditor for the Department of Health and Human Services. Retiring from that job in 1986, he moved back to Oakland. Glenn then worked as an auditor for several organizations including Kaiser, Levi Strauss and Tri-Valley Growers. It was during these years that he discovered a true passion for mentoring young men from all over the Bay Area. He spent many hours transporting boys to and from sports practices, games, and other events, as well as mentoring them on his beliefs of honesty, respect, and hard work. He had a truly positive tangible impact on many young lives. This work was actually a labor of love that he wholeheartedly enjoyed.

Glenn found great enjoyment in practically a “second career” in genealogy. He spent hundreds of hours tracing his family’s genealogy with trips to England, journeys to farms in South Dakota and many hours scanning record archives in the US. He successfully compiled an amazing multigenerational full family tree wall that will be viewed in awe by future descendants. He shared this work with friends and also many stories with a smile about his pride in his children and grandchildren.

Glenn will be laid to rest in Mountain View Cemetery in his beloved hometown of Oakland. He is survived by his sister, Laurie, his two children and three grandchildren. Glenn’s perpetual smile and sense of humor will live on in our hearts and minds. He will be missed by his loving family and many friends.

You may wish to contribute in his memory to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bay Area at bbbsba.org OR plant a tree in his name with the Arbor Day Foundation at shop.ArborDay.org.