Cali Roots Announce New Online Experience

Story Contributor Stephen Langsam
CALIFORNIA ROOTS FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES ONLINE MUSIC FESTIVAL
WITH A MASSIVE LINE UP!
Monterey, CA (May 19, 2020) – California Roots Music Festival is excited to announce their new online event, Cali Roots: Can’t Stop The Music An Online Music Festival Experience featuring almost 40 bands such as Rebelution, SOJA, Tribal Seeds, Dirty Heads, Iration, Common Kings, Steel Pulse, The Expendables and so much more. The live stream edition will take place May 22-24, 2020 at CaliforniaRootsFestival.com and will celebrate the strong community & the music that has brought music lovers together the last eleven years.
With live music at a standstill due to COVID-19, there have been an array of live stream events popping up. In an effort to once again lead the way, California Roots has curated a unique blend of music & experiences for fans to enjoy from the comfort and safety of their own homes called
Cali Roots: Can’t Stop the Music An Online Music Festival Experience. The Memorial Day weekend event will be streaming live for three jam packed days, May 22, 23 & 24 at www.CaliforniaRootsFestival.com
To set their event apart, California Roots has constructed their live stream festival into a multi-layer experience complete with an interactive map, paying homage to (but of course not replacing) the onsite festival experience. Fans will have the opportunity to browse the festival map, check in at the box office, visit the virtual stages which will feature over 10 hours of music each day with both new sets from home and sets from the Cali Roots vaults from some of our most iconic Cali Roots artists.
In addition to music, the Wellness Zone will feature yoga sessions, sound bath meditation and other holistic wellness activities and the Art Retreat will host art workshops throughout the weekend. Our Vendor & Nonprofit Row will highlight nonprofits we work with as well as craft vendors fans can shop.
“Our goal in building out this live stream event is to do what we do every year when producing a festival, be a leader in innovation within the event production realm, only this time in a virtual space. Our festivals are all-encompassing experiences and we wanted to mimic that concept online. We want fans to arrive and go explore the festival grounds, check out their favorite artists’ sets, indulge in an art workshop or yoga sessions and shop the vendor booths, just as they would onsite. We know this doesn’t replace the onsite festival experience, but we couldn’t let this weekend pass without gathering in some form to enjoy some good music and good vibes with our festival family. ” Festival Producer, Dan Sheehan states.
Cali Roots: Can’t Stop The Music is a FREE live stream event taking place at CaliforniaRootsFestival.com. Fan are encouraged to pre-register to receive exclusive updates, and chances to win tickets to the California Roots Festival in Monterey, CA: https://bit.ly/Cantstopthemusic
The Line Up includes new or archived sets from :
Anuhea
Arise Roots
Artikal Sound System
Atmosphere
Ballyhoo!
Chronixx
Common Kings
Claire Wright
Dirty Heads
Dispatch
EarthKry
Fortunate Youth
Groundation
Hirie
Iration
Iya Terra
Jesse Royal
Katchafire
Kolohe Kai
Kyle Smith
Mike Love
Mike Pinto
Ozomatli
Passafire
Rebelution
Roots Of Creation
Satsang
Sensi Trails with Jimmy Ovadia
SOJA
Steel Pulse
Stick Figure
The Elovaters
The Expendables
The Hip Abduction
The Green
Through The Roots
Tomorrows Bad Seeds
Tribal Seeds
PLUS more to be announced!
DJ Sets
Adam 12
Green Lion Crew
Kayla Kush
Lexy Love
Westafa
Wellness Den
Livity Rising
OG from Slightly Stoopid
Rebel & Muse
Sage Serenity
Yoganja
Interactive Artists
Forever Stoked
Haven Arts Live
Jimmy Ovadia
Marple Art
Morphis Art
Slogan Art
Unreleased Pop-Ups from Sugarshack featuring
Eli Mac
Brenden Clemente Ft. Kyle Smith
For Peace Band
The Expendables
Tunnel Vision
FESTIVAL DETAILS
Cali Roots: Can’t Stop The Music An Online Music Festival Experience
Dates: Friday, May 22, 2020 – Sunday May 24, 2020
Time: 11:00 am – 11:00 pm PDT
Live Stream Location: CaliforniaRootsFestival.com
2 Replies to “Cali Roots Announce New Online Experience”