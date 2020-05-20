Cali Roots Announce New Online Experience

CALIFORNIA ROOTS FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES ONLINE MUSIC FESTIVAL

WITH A MASSIVE LINE UP!

Monterey, CA (May 19, 2020) – California Roots Music Festival is excited to announce their new online event, Cali Roots: Can’t Stop The Music An Online Music Festival Experience featuring almost 40 bands such as Rebelution, SOJA, Tribal Seeds, Dirty Heads, Iration, Common Kings, Steel Pulse, The Expendables and so much more. The live stream edition will take place May 22-24, 2020 at CaliforniaRootsFestival.com and will celebrate the strong community & the music that has brought music lovers together the last eleven years.

With live music at a standstill due to COVID-19, there have been an array of live stream events popping up. In an effort to once again lead the way, California Roots has curated a unique blend of music & experiences for fans to enjoy from the comfort and safety of their own homes called

Cali Roots: Can’t Stop the Music An Online Music Festival Experience. The Memorial Day weekend event will be streaming live for three jam packed days, May 22, 23 & 24 at www.CaliforniaRootsFestival.com

To set their event apart, California Roots has constructed their live stream festival into a multi-layer experience complete with an interactive map, paying homage to (but of course not replacing) the onsite festival experience. Fans will have the opportunity to browse the festival map, check in at the box office, visit the virtual stages which will feature over 10 hours of music each day with both new sets from home and sets from the Cali Roots vaults from some of our most iconic Cali Roots artists.

In addition to music, the Wellness Zone will feature yoga sessions, sound bath meditation and other holistic wellness activities and the Art Retreat will host art workshops throughout the weekend. Our Vendor & Nonprofit Row will highlight nonprofits we work with as well as craft vendors fans can shop.

“Our goal in building out this live stream event is to do what we do every year when producing a festival, be a leader in innovation within the event production realm, only this time in a virtual space. Our festivals are all-encompassing experiences and we wanted to mimic that concept online. We want fans to arrive and go explore the festival grounds, check out their favorite artists’ sets, indulge in an art workshop or yoga sessions and shop the vendor booths, just as they would onsite. We know this doesn’t replace the onsite festival experience, but we couldn’t let this weekend pass without gathering in some form to enjoy some good music and good vibes with our festival family. ” Festival Producer, Dan Sheehan states.

Cali Roots: Can’t Stop The Music is a FREE live stream event taking place at CaliforniaRootsFestival.com. Fan are encouraged to pre-register to receive exclusive updates, and chances to win tickets to the California Roots Festival in Monterey, CA: https://bit.ly/Cantstopthemusic

The Line Up includes new or archived sets from :

Anuhea

Arise Roots

Artikal Sound System

Atmosphere

Ballyhoo!

Chronixx

Common Kings

Claire Wright

Dirty Heads

Dispatch

EarthKry

Fortunate Youth

Groundation

Hirie

Iration

Iya Terra

Jesse Royal

Katchafire

Kolohe Kai

Kyle Smith

Mike Love

Mike Pinto

Ozomatli

Passafire

Rebelution

Roots Of Creation

Satsang

Sensi Trails with Jimmy Ovadia

SOJA

Steel Pulse

Stick Figure

The Elovaters

The Expendables

The Hip Abduction

The Green

Through The Roots

Tomorrows Bad Seeds

Tribal Seeds

PLUS more to be announced!

DJ Sets

Adam 12

Green Lion Crew

Kayla Kush

Lexy Love

Westafa

Wellness Den

Livity Rising

OG from Slightly Stoopid

Rebel & Muse

Sage Serenity

Yoganja

Interactive Artists

Forever Stoked

Haven Arts Live

Jimmy Ovadia

Marple Art

Morphis Art

Slogan Art

Unreleased Pop-Ups from Sugarshack featuring

Eli Mac

Brenden Clemente Ft. Kyle Smith

For Peace Band

The Expendables

Tunnel Vision

FESTIVAL DETAILS

Cali Roots: Can’t Stop The Music An Online Music Festival Experience

Dates: Friday, May 22, 2020 – Sunday May 24, 2020

Time: 11:00 am – 11:00 pm PDT

Live Stream Location: CaliforniaRootsFestival.com

FESTIVAL ARTWORK