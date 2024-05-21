Ann (Hoyt) Crosby

June 30, 1934 – April 15, 2024

Resident of Martinez

Ann passed away peace fully at home with famil by her side. She was preceded in death by her husband, Art.

Left to cherish her memory are her son Mike Crosby and daughter Teresa Bump, grandchildren Micheal Crosby, Tessandra Stackhouse (Adrian), Tamara Getchman (Stan) and Christopher Bump (Jessy), as well as great-grandchildren Rush and Dash Crosby, Harper and Owen Stackhouse, and Liviana, Loni and Leila Getchman.

She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. A private service will be held on July 19, 2024. Express condolences at oakparkhillschapel.com