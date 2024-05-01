Beryl Williams

December 29, 1933 – March 7, 2024

Long-time Martinez resident

The world dimmed its light as it bid farewell to Beryl on March 7th in Bayview, Idaho.

A long-time Martinez resident, she was known affectionately as “My First Teacher” to generations of Martinez families. Beryl’s legacy of love and compassion will forever be felt in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing her.

For over thirty years, Beryl devoted her energy and passion to nurturing young minds as a kindergarten teacher at John Swett Elementary School. Her classroom was one of learning and laughter. Beryl’s impact extended far beyond the school walls, leaving an enduring imprint on the community she held dear.

Beryl attended Chico State University, where she earned her teaching degree and also found her one love, Moe Williams. Their marriage on June 25th, 1955, was a testament to the power of love, and though Moe’s untimely passing in 1971 left a void in her heart, Beryl’s love for him remained forever.

Beyond her dedication to teaching, Beryl found immense joy in local theater. Whether she was portraying “Miss Marple” in an Agatha Christie play or attending the Shakespeare festival in Ashland, Oregon, Beryl’s passion for storytelling brought joy to all who watched her work.

Beryl felt a natural and spiritual connection with the Bay Miwok Tribe, who inhabited the lands from Mt. Diablo to Martinez. They held three spirit animals in high esteem: the Hummingbird, the Coyote and the Eagle. So the next time you see a Humming bird drinking nectar, hear the Coyote singing at night, or see an Eagle soaring, this is Beryl “Sending her love to anyone who cares.”

Beryl is reunited in peace with her beloved husband, Moe, and her dear parents, Merrill and Florence Goudie (Grams and Gramps).

She leaves behind a legacy of love and laughter, carried on by her devoted daughter and son-in-law, Vawn and Steve Fishbaugh of Bayview, Idaho. Her loving sons and daughters-in-law, Rich and Mary Williams, and Ray and Kris Williams all of Martinez, CA, and her cherished sister, Margaret Lundquist of Santa Ana, CA. Her ten grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, two nephews and the countless lives she touched with her warmth and generosity.

G Ma B will always be loved and thought of as a kind, patient, loving Mom, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, Teacher, “Miss Marple” and “Rita Repulsa” at John Swett Elementary’s “Carn-O-Ween”.

A memorial service honoring Beryl’s life will start at noon, followed by a party from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Sunday, May 26th, 2024, at the Martinez Yacht Club, located at 111 Tarantino Drive, Martinez.

The world lost some kindness…

In keeping with Beryl’s spirit of kindness, we invite you to perform an act of goodwill in her memory. Whether it’s a smile shared with a stranger on the street or a helping hand extended to a friend, each act of kindness honors Beryl’s legacy and keeps her spirit alive.