City of Martinez Expands Communication with Residents and Businesses

Encourages E-Newsletter Subscriptions

MARTINEZ, CA – The City of Martinez has implemented new measures this year to broaden public communication to encourage open dialogue and maintain transparency between residents and the City.

The City recently launched its first e-newsletter that will circulate significant and timely City updates to subscribers. The launching of the City’s e-newsletter was of high interest by participants at a Communications Workshop held jointly by the Planning Commission, Parks, Recreation, Marina and Cultural Commission and the Anti-Racism and Discrimination and Pro-Inclusion and Equity Task Force earlier this year.

The e-newsletter will include various announcements such as community meetings and events, and information about resources, programs, and city services. Residents are encouraged to sign up for the e-newsletter to receive the periodic summaries of important City news and announcements.

Additional Communication Measures Implemented

The City also launched an updated website in March 2022 with a user-friendly interface and translatable content. The City also posts frequent announcements and City news to its social media channels. The City uses the connectivity of social media to provide residents with quick and easily accessible information. Residents are encouraged to follow the City of Martinez on Facebook, Twitter, and Nextdoor. Grassroots community outreach is expanding with the establishment of a community database that quickly connects the City with community leaders to aid in the distribution of important city information.

In order to amplify the voices of residents and ensure key City messages are being communicated to the public, the City understood it needed a multi-faceted communication program to reach the most people. “It is important we meet our residents where they are, whether that’s through social media, e-mail or interpersonal engagement with our community stakeholders,” stated Assistant City Manager Michael Chandler. “Ease of

access to important City news helps ensure key decisions are aligned with the values of Martinez residents.”