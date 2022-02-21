BottleRock Napa Valley Announces 2022 Lineup of Celebrated Chefs, Restaurants, Wineries, Craft Breweries and Distilleries

by Stephen Langsman

NAPA, CA, FEBRUARY 16, 2022 — BottleRock Napa Valley, presented by JaM Cellars, has once again tapped into the region’s renowned culinary talent, creating an inspired food, wine, craft brew and spirits festival to complement the BottleRock musical lineup during the three-day event, May 27 – 29, 2022, in historic downtown Napa.

“Living in the Napa Valley has its definite perks, with the amazing wine country culinary scene at the top of the list,” stated Jason Scoggins, Partner, BottleRock Napa Valley. “BottleRock Napa Valley is so fortunate to be supported by a wealth of talented chefs, vintners and craft brewers that we’re honored to call our friends and neighbors.”

BottleRock guests will enjoy a delicious array of dining options throughout the festival grounds featuring many of the most celebrated chefs, restaurateurs, pop ups and food trucks from the Napa Valley and greater wine country, offering a variety of cuisines including Japanese, Indian, Italian, Spanish, Mexican, Mediterranean, Asian and classic American with many vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

The entire 2022 festival lineup is a foodie’s wish list, featuring many of the most celebrated eaterys from the Napa Valley and beyond, including Mustards Grill, La Toque, Oenotri, Loveski Deli, Horn Barbeque, Morimoto Napa, Cole’s Chop House, Press Restaurant, Goose & Gander, The Q Restaurant, Compline Restaurant, Bounty Hunter Smokin’ BBQ, Charlie’s, Ristorante Allegria, Tarla Grill, Boon Fly Café, Zuzu, Taqueria Rosita, Il Posto Trattoria, Napa Sport, Empress M, Ace & Vine, Best Food Truck Ever by Heritage Eats, Black Piglet, William Tell House, JAX White Mule Diner, Imagination on Fire, Filippi’s Pizza Grotto, Kara’s Cupcakes, DiFillipo Wood-Fired Pizza, Monday Bakery, HopMonk Tavern, Vintage Sweet Shoppe, Gerard’s Paella, Sweetie Pies, El Porteño Empanadas, Mo’s Hot Dogs, Phat Salads and Wraps, Mariapilar Ice Creamery, Drewski’s Hot Rod Kitchen, Curry Up Now, Humphrey Slocombe, Buckhorn BBQ Truck, The Chairman, Nash & Proper and bling bling dumpling.

“Over the last 6 years as Presenting Sponsor of BottleRock Napa Valley, JaM Cellars has witnessed the festival experience get better and better—especially the wine and food offerings,” said John Anthony Truchard, Founder and CEO of JaM Cellars. “Wineries and restaurateurs really strive to bring something unique to the festival every year. It’s why we host the “JaMPad,” as a place to get closer to the music with delicious wines, and this year’s new “Butter Cab-ana,” where we’ll debut new Butter releases at the festival. Metallica, P!nk, and Twenty One Pilots on the JaM Cellars stage, great wines, and gourmet food—it doesn’t get much better.”

Joining JaM Cellars, many of the region’s heralded vintners and wineries will offer their finest vintages, including Caymus Vineyards, The Duckhorn Portfolio, Miner Family Winery, Emmolo Wines, Schramsberg Vineyards, Stags’ Leap Winery, Flora Springs, Robert Mondavi Winery, Mumm Napa, The Prisoner Wine Company, Laird Family Estate, Foley Johnson Winery, Bonita Bonita, Smith Devereux, Oberon Wines, Art House Wines, Anarchist Wine Co. and JustPink!. Platinum guests also enjoy rare and cult wines such as Amuse Bouche and Coup de Foudre presented by Master Sommeliers and wine experts.

Craft brews feature a mix of fan favorites and brews from premium brewers such as Coors Light, Coors Banquet, Hop Valley Brewing Co., Blue Moon Brewing Co., Pacifico, Modelo, Truly Hard Seltzer, Lagunitas Brewing Company, Lagunitas Disorderly TeaHouse and Flying Embers.

Wine cabanas and beverage bars will be conveniently located throughout the festival grounds. All bars will be stocked with delicious pours from premium Napa Valley vintners, dozens of craft beers and artisanal cocktails made with top-shelf spirits including Ketel One Vodka, Bulleit Bourbon, Don Julio Tequila, Aperol Spritz, Hendrick’s Gin, Monkey Shoulder Scotch Whisky, Captain Morgan Rum, and Baileys Coffee Liqueur. Specialty non-alcoholic beverage companies Proud Source Water, Waterloo Sparkling Water and Red Bull Energy will also be on hand providing refreshing pick me ups.

The many food and beverage offerings will complement BottleRock Napa Valley’s exciting and diverse lineup of musical artists and performers, presenting headliners Metallica, P!nk, Twenty One Pilots, Luke Combs, as well as Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 & Too Short of Mt. Westmore and 75 additional bands on six music stages, plus the Williams Sonoma culinary stage featuring top chef and celebrity mashups. Details on the 2022 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage will be announced at a later date.

Single-Day Friday and Saturday general admission tickets to the 2022 festival are available at www.bottlerocknapavalley.com. Fans are strongly encouraged to purchase their Friday and Saturday single-day general admission tickets before they sell out. For sold out tickets, visit BottleRock’s official ticket exchange, Lyte.

BottleRock Napa Valley will follow all local and state COVID-19 health & safety guidelines in place at the time of the festival and will communicate all requirements to ticket holders before the festival.

To keep up to date, please visit www.bottlerocknapavalley.com and sign up to receive email notifications.