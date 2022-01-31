Don Haag

May 16, 1937 – December 17, 2021

Born in Martinez, CA

Alhambra High School graduate

Don Haag passed away December 17, 2021 in Merced, California. Don was born to Frank and Zilla Haag May 16, 1937 in Martinez California. He graduated from Alhambra Union High School in 1955, and started working for Yosemite National Park in 1957 on trails. Later he worked in the government warehouse. He served in the Army at Fort Lee, Virginia. He met his wife Janice at a USO dance, and they were married in East Penfield, New York on October 14th, 1962. They honeymooned across the country to start their life in Yosemite. They had two children, Heidi and Jon. Heidi presented them with twins, Soren and Steffen.

Don retired from the park service in 1992 as the supervisory procurement analyst. He became active in the Chamber of Commerce, and gave tours of the Mariposa Court House. Don and Jan ran Windsor Farms Bed and Breakfast for 12 years. Don was the office manager of the Mariposa Visitors Center. He enjoyed meeting visitors and decorating the lobby. He was voted Business Man of the Year in 1995 and 2006. In December 2006 a stroke started a new chapter in their life. In May of 2016 Don and Jan moved to the Hampshire Independent Living facility in Merced, California.

A day of remembrance for Don will be held at a later date.