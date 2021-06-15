Marty Louis Ochoa (March 15, 1956 – June 7, 2021)

Marty Louis Ochoa

Martinez, CA

March 15, 1956 – June 7, 2021

Marty (65-years-old) was born to Ruben and Betty Ochoa on March 15, 1956. Marty had a congenital hip issue and spent his entire life dealing with a bad hip. Marty loved sports and played Minor League and Little League Baseball. Marty lettered in three sports at Alhambra High: football, basketball, and baseball as a trainer. Right after high school Marty was the team trainer for the DVC Vikings and the semi-pro basketball team the Martinez Muirs.

Marty was involved with many activities aside from sports. He was a member of Boy Scout Troop 180 and received the Eagle Scout Award from his mentor and Scoutmaster Nick Katzmeyer. He played trumpet in the high school band, put on Family Movie Nights at Nancy Boyd Park, was on the board of the Martinez Boys and Girls Club and on the board for St. Catherine St. Catherine of Siena School. Presently he is a member of the Martinez Knights of Columbus. He received many accolades from the City of Martinez, including Young Man of the Year, Man of the Year and Businessman of the Year.

Marty truly was a man about town, learning early on to keep an ear to the wind. He could always be found at one of the local eateries (Winks, Golden West, Orlando’s, Carrows or TJ’s) gossiping, drinking coffee or having a bite to eat. Later on he was easily found sitting at Barrelista Coffee House on the corner of Ferry and Main meeting and greeting people as they happened by.

Marty lived his entire life in Martinez with the one exception when he lived in Stockton, managing a Color Tile Store. That is where he met and married the love of his life, Barbara Jean Kirk. The two returned to Martinez after a short stay in Stockton. He loved Martinez.

Marty volunteered for ConFire for many years and was part of the Rescue/Recovery efforts of the Yuba City bus crash. He made his career working for the County of Contra Costa and for the past 43 years he moonlighted in and around Martinez as Santa Claus. For Marty the Magic of Christmas happened all year. Marty owned and operated Marty O’s Catering and Restaurant. You could get a BBQ tri-tip sandwich at the ballpark or the best pizza in town from his restaurant.

Marty has one brother Bart (Nancy) and has many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He has many life-long friends and many friends that feel like life-long friends.

Marty had an accidental fall on April 30th and Martinez lost a city ambassador on June 7, 2021.

There will be a Rosary Monday, June 21 at 6 p.m. and funeral services Tuesday, June 22 at 10 a.m. on June 22nd. Both will be held at the church or courtyard at St. Catherine of Sienna, 606 Mellus Street, Martinez, Ca. 94553

All donations will be gratefully received by:

St. Catherine Elementary School

c/o Doreen Shapiro

604 Mellus Street

Martinez, CA, 94553