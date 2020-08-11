Obituary: Elwon Lance

Elwon Lance, of Martinez and Brentwood California, finished eighty-nine well-lived years of life peacefully on August 10 with his wife of 67 years, Opal, at his side. In addition to Opal, he is survived by three children and their spouses Dane (Jackie), Lisa (Mark), Barry (Liz), ten grandchildren (Derrick, Andrew, Jourdan, Damian, Courtney, Marcus, Bayli, Lauren, Devan and Bryant) and four great grandchildren (Aria, Adele, Ashton, and Bella). Elwon finished life excited to meet his maker and reunite with loved ones who preceded him in death: his parents Homer and Galena, his children Mark and Hope, his brother Artie, and countless others dear to him.

A life-long passionate and dynamic teacher, Elwon worked 37 years in religious education for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A true disciple of Jesus Christ, he served as a Bishop in Martinez and titled his written personal history “My Life and my Testimony.”

Born in Bellevue, Idaho, Elwon moved to Grass Valley, CA where his father worked as a miner and where the family picked fruit during the harvest season. From these beginnings Elwon would go on to excel in high school sports, drama, and hold several student body offices, including president of the senior class. Offered a football scholarship to Stanford, he chose instead to attend Brigham Young University and play football there. He would go on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree from BYU, serve his country as a US Marine, earn a Master of Education degree from Oregon State, and a Doctor of Education Degree from BYU. A natural and energetic leader, Elwon was elected three times to the Martinez City Council (serving ten years) and twice served as its appointed Mayor before his profession took him to Atlanta, Georgia.

For his entire life, Elwon preached “family is everything” and he practiced what he taught. He loved and revered Opal with all his heart and busy as he was, he rarely missed any event that involved his children or grandchildren.

#ElwonLance, Disciple, Husband-Father-Grandfather Extraordinaire, Bishop, Teacher, US Marine