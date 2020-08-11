City opens applications for anti-racism task force

City of Martinez press release

MARTINEZ – The City of Martinez is pleased to announce the establishment of the Anti-Racism and Discrimination and Pro Inclusion and Equity (ARDPIE) Task Force. The purpose of the Task Force is to review and provide recommendations to the City Council on how City policies, procedures, and programming can be changed to ensure the elimination of systemic racism and to better serve every member of the community.

In addition to a review of the City’s policies, procedures, and programming, the Task Force will be asked to hold one or more community conversations to gain further insight into the perspective and experience of community members. This information gained from these community meetings will augment the experience of the Task Force and help shape the work of the community members selected for the Task Force.

The application and interview appointment process will identify nine Martinez community members based on geographic diversity, age diversity, ethnic diversity, and advocacy diversity through an interview process that will include both the City Council and a community panel. Final selections will be made by the Mayor with the concurrence of the City Council. Interviews are expected to begin in the middle of September.

Applicants must be either a resident of Martinez or have substantial involvement in a community organization or local business. Completed applications may be downloaded here and must be completed by September 1, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Applications may be submitted by mail to the Deputy City Clerk, 525 Henrietta Street, Martinez, CA 94553 or electronically to cityclerk@cityofmartinez.org.

The City will continue to report the progress of the ARDPIE Task Force, its membership and process, and pledge its continued support and engagement to work toward a community that invites and welcomes all individuals to be a part of the community.