Obituary: Ernest Richard Zeppa (October 7, 1946 – May 27, 2021)

Ernest Richard Zeppa

October 7th 1946 – May 27th 2021

Ernest Richard Zeppa passed into God’s loving arms on May 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada of natural causes. Ernie was 74-years-old. He was a 1964 graduate of Alhambra High School, where he was active in sports especially basketball. He had enjoyed a very full life! There could not have been a more loving and caring son, brother and uncle. We enjoyed many wonderful times together! He was a natural born comedian who knew just how to make me laugh to the point of exhaustion! Ernie was a very talented actor having been with The American Conservatory Theatre as well as several other Theatre companies in San Francisco, Oakland, Berkeley & Monterey. Ernie and movie & stage Actress Annette Benning lived together in San Francisco as a loving couple and continued their loving friendship to the end.

Ernie had a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Drama and a Masters Degree in English Literature from San Francisco State University. Ernie Produced & Directed a Stage production called “The Seahorse” on Geary Street in San Francisco. He was given help on the stage set-up and props by our dear friend Steve Silver of Beach Blanket Babylon fame. Ernie’s production was a great success having sold out each night! Ernie & his Brother Ron considered continuing producing plays as Ernie was such a talented director and knew so many actors in the area but other opportunities arose,.

Ernie had a tremendous love of the ocean and once pursued Oceanography as a major having attended Asilomar in Pacific Grove for this study. He later moved to Pacific Grove and had the most charming home one block from the Pacific ocean. Ernie was extremely happy in his environments and it was always an uplifting, positive experience when his Family would spend time together with him. Ernie loved to treat his mother to extravagant vacations to Italy no less than four times. Ernie cherished these vacations with our mother!

Ernie was fluent in Spanish having taught himself over the years. He also played tenor saxophone and accordion. Ernie was the lead singer in a local band called “Jack & The Rippers!” The band had played at the old Fillmore Auditorium in San Francisco. He absolutely loved playing “The Ponies” (Horse Racing) and was extremely successful at it, handicapping into the night. Ernie was a day trader and had enjoyed tremendous success. He absolutely loved the cinema and had a special fondness of foreign films! Ernie was a Raiders Faithful and followed them from Frank Youell Field in Oakland to their new home in Ernie’s city of Las Vegas.

Ernie is survived by his brother Ron, sister-in-law Carol, nephew Nick, great niece Mia, great nephews Dominic and Christopher.

God Bless you my dear loving Brother! Thank you for the Love that you showered on our Family! You are loved & missed more than you can imagine!