Arrest and Charges Against the Defendants in Organized Retail Theft Operation

November 24, 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

District Attorney Diana Becton Announces

Three defendants face Felony charges of conspiracy, burglary, robbery, and organized retail theft.

MARTINEZ – The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office announces Felony charges have been filed related to the retail thefts at Nordstrom, Walnut Creek on November 20, 2021, when approximately 90 individuals stormed the Nordstrom Department Store in Walnut Creek simultaneously using three separate entrances.

Three people have been arrested by the Walnut Creek Police Department: Dana Dawson, 30; Joshua Underwood 32 and Rodney Robinson 19.

“The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office is committed to working with the Walnut Creek Police Department and our retail community to hold those involved in retail theft accountable. We are committed to stopping those who participate in organized retail theft, which has adverse and costly impacts on business owners and consumers as well” stated District Attorney Diana Becton.

The copy of the complaint and charges are attached. The defendants will be arraigned on the Felony charges on November 29, 2021 @ 1:30 p.m. in Department 25 of the Contra Costa Superior Court.

The investigation is on-going, if anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact Detective Deng at deng@walnutcreekpd.com

Official complaint