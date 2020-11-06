Obituary: Karen Fagundes Garrison 10/23/1961 – 11/01/2020

Karen Fagundes Garrison 10/23/1961 – 11/01/2020 went to join her father, John Fagundes Jr. and her grandfather John Fagundes Sr. in heaven Sunday Nov. 1, 2020 at UCSF hospital after a long battle of chronic heart and lung illness.

She was a 1980 graduate of Alhambra High School in Martinez and Solano Beauty College graduate. In her early years she enjoyed water and snow skiing, camping & fishing, softball, and volunteering at Vallejo Little League. Later she and Gary moved to Lake Camanche where they were volunteers at several senior centers in the area, the election office, and the American Legion unit 102 in Valley Springs.

Karen was so happy to have been able to enjoy the birth of her only grandchild Leo, who is 4 months old. She loved family get togethers, baking, cooking, holidays, games of any kind and food!!!

She leaves behind her husband Gary, her mother Carol, sister Janet and brother John. Children, Katie (Andrew S.) grandson Leo, daughter Marissa Travis and son Andrew F. She also leaves behind her 101 yr. old grandmother Virginia, her uncle Frank, cousins Lisa and Joey, nephews Stephen and Ricky (Alex), and niece Shannon (Matt & Ryan).

She also leaves behind Gary’s daughter Suzette Garrison, and grandchildren Arlene, Peter, Rachael, Mercedes, Gage and 16 great-grandchildren.

Karen’s spirit, love and cookies will be greatly missed by all who know her.

The funeral services will be Thursday, Nov. 12 at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Lafayette. Public viewing is from 11-12. Service is 12 to 1. Burial is 1-2pm. Celebration of Life at Zio Fraedos Restaurant in Pleasant Hill 2:30pm-4;30pm. Please observe COVID protocols for safety.