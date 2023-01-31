Raymond Manuel Trebino

Martinez Native

12/30/1929 – 1/23/2023

Raymond Manuel Trebino passed away peacefully on January 23, 2023. Born in Martinez, California, he graduated from Alhambra High School and later attended Heald Engineering College, where he received a BS in Electrical Engineering.

He enlisted in the US Navy in 1950 where he worked as a Radio Repair Technician and was stationed during the Korean War in the Aleutian Islands, Alaska.

After the Navy he worked as an electrician with Rosendin Electric but decided to make a career change and began working at Systron-Donner as an Electrical Engineer. In 1965, he acquired Alhambra Electric and later developed a partnership with his brother, John Trebino. It was truly a family business with his son Bob Trebino, Vice President, Sharon Trebino, Treasurer and Rich Trebino and Ray Trebino as electricians. They successfully ran the business for more than 50 years.

Ray was also a founder of John Muir National Bank where he served on the Board of Directors.

Additionally, he was involved for many years with NECA (National Electrical Contractors Association) Contra Costa Chapter where he held various board positions, including President. He was married to Helen Trebino for 61 years and raised 5 children. Ray loved to golf and play bocce ball. He was a member of the Contra Costa Country Club for many years and enjoyed golfing and socializing with other members. He was an avid bocce ball player and played in the Martinez Bocce Federation for many years.

He is preceded in death by his wife Helen and son Richard. He is survived by his brother, John Trebino (Sharon), sister, Madeline Furman (Gene) 4 children, Bob (Susan), Sue (Loren), Rena (Tim), Ray (Jennine), daughter-in-law, Cindy, 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grand children.

He was a devoted husband and father who provided many wonderful memories for his family. He will be greatly missed.

A funeral mass is scheduled for Friday, February 3, 12:30pm, Christ the King Church, Pleasant Hill, and a burial immediately following at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Lafayette. A reception will follow at the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice of the East Bay in Ray’s