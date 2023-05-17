Shirley Caroline Peterson

Martinez Resident

May 18, 1932 – January 22, 2023

Shirley peacefully passed away at the age of 90 surrounded by her daughters and caregivers. She was born in Sacramento to Charles and Alta Majors.

Survived by her daughters Susan Peterson Trebino (Bob), Terri Peterson Adamo (Lou), grandsons Chris Trebino (Leslie Kimura), Matthew Hammond (Melissa), Michael Trebino (fiancé Celeste Yamagiwa), great grandchildren Avery and Nate Trebino, brother Marvin Larsen (Susie), nephews Kenyon Larsen (Cyndi), and Stephen Larsen. Shirley was predeceased by her father Charles Majors, mother and father Alta and Arthur Larsen, and her husband, William (Bill), who passed in September 2022, following 73 years of marriage.

Shirley’s father passed away when she was four years old. She was blessed four years later when her mother married Arthur Larsen. She graduated from Alhambra High School at the age of 17, soon after marrying the love of her life, Bill Peterson. Their daughter, Susan, was welcomed five years later in 1955 and daughter, Terri, in 1959. While raising her young daughters she created many exquisite wedding cakes and was a masterful seamstress. She kept her girls busy with music and dance lessons, Bluebirds, Campfire Girls, and school activities.

Shirley held a RHIT Certification spending the majority of her career with the Contra Costa Regional Medical Center. Following her retirement, she volunteered with the Hospital Auxiliary for many years where she also held a term as President focusing on the Newborn Layette Program. She was a very dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother spending valuable time with her three grandsons. She found great joy ballroom dancing with Bill and joining her friends in Hawaiian dancing with the Aloha Nui Dancers.

Shirley and Bill enjoyed years of world-wide travel with their dear friends. Early on, they began a tradition of family vacations with their daughters and family in Meeks Bay, California. Their children and grandchildren have happily continued this tradition.

Shirley was known as a loyal and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She set a wonderful example of how to provide a nurturing home full of love and fun.

The family extends a very special thank you to her exceptional caregivers, Cyl and Juliet, for the outstanding and loving care they provided to her and Bill.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 20, 11:00 a.m. at 2660 Reliez Valley Road, Martinez. Parking is available at the Christmas Tree Farm. In remembrance of Shirley, donations can be made to CCRMC Auxiliary, 2500 Alhambra Ave, Martinez, CA 94553 with reference on the memo line “Layette – Shirley Peterson”.