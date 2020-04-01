City Council scheduled for Wednesday via video/teleconference

As a precaution to protect public health and safety, and pursuant to the provisions of the California Governor’s Executive Order N-29-20, issued on March 17, 2020, this meeting will be conducted via Zoom Video/Teleconference only.

We will conduct the Special Meeting via’Zoom’ video/teleconference call only due to recent directives from Health and State officials due to COVID-19.

Please refer to the Advisory Notice on the front of the Special Meeting Agenda for FULL details on how to join/view the meeting (snippet below). The Zoom App is available via Mobile Smartphone or Desktop, and also accessible via web browser but with limited features.

Members of the public may participate and provide public comments as follows:

Spoken Public Comments will be accepted through the teleconference meeting only. To address the City Council, please read the following instructions carefully.

Join via Zoom direct link: https://zoom.us/j/736514676pwd=OHJKMnRLeUN0RzA0VHVpcW8xNzNtdz09 Or join fromhttps://zoom.us/join

Meeting ID: 736 514 676

Password: 485491

You will be asked to enter an e-mail address and name. We request that you identify yourself by name as this will be visible online and will be used to notify you when it is your turn to speak. Upon joining, users will have their audio and video disabled, except for the Councilmembers and select Staff. When the Presiding Officer(Mayor) calls for Public Comment on the Item which you wish to speak on, select the “Raise Hand” feature. The host will activate and un-mute participants in turn. Participants will be notified when it is their turn to speak. Public Comment will be limited to 3 minutes, and speakers will be muted again when time is up. Video will be disabled to save connection bandwidth.

Written Public Comments submitted via e-mail to cityclerk@cityofmartinez.org by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, will be distributed to the City Council prior to the meeting.

Listen-Only Participation may be accessed by calling (669)900-6833 (San Jose) and enter the provided meeting details above. You will NOT be able to provide Public Comment using this telephone dial-in number.

Please note that the video of this meeting will NOT be available to stream live on our website. However, after the meeting, video will be available to view online at: https://www.cityofmartinez.org/gov/meetings.asp.