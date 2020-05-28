Full nighttime closures of Highway 4/Interstate 680 connector ramps

Thursday, May 28 through Sunday May 31, 2020: Varies by evening, see below for specific times

Nightly full freeway closures for Eastbound and Westbound State Route 4 and full closure of the

following ramps: Full ramp closure of Eastbound SR-4 connector to Northbound I-680

Full ramp closure of Southbound I-680 connector to Eastbound SR-4

Full Ramp closure of Northbound I-680 connector to Eastbound SR-4 Thursday, May 28, 2020: 11:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.

Full freeway closure of Eastbound SR-4 from Pacheco Boulevard to Solano Way including full ramp closures listed above. Friday, May 29, 2020: 10:00 p.m. and 8:00 a.m.

Full Freeway closure of Westbound SR-4 between Solano Way and Pacheco Boulevard including full ramp closures listed above. Saturday May 30, 2020: 12:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m.

Full Freeway closure of Eastbound SR-4 between Pacheco Boulevard to Solano Way including full ramp closures listed above. Sunday May 31: 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

Full freeway closure of Westbound SR-4 between Solano Way and Pacheco Boulevard including full ramp closures listed above.

Motorists are advised to be alert for on-site closure and detour signs, and to Slow for the Cone Zone. Please drive with caution through the detours and leave a safe traveling distance between your vehicle and vehicle ahead of you. Please note that the construction schedule and closure

information presented here are subject to change based on weather and other conditions. We

appreciate everyone’s patience and cooperation as we work to complete these important

improvements.

About the Interstate 680/State Route 4 Interchange Improvement Project

The Interstate 680/State Route 4 Interchange Improvement Project will widen approximately four miles of State Route 4 in both directions between Morello Avenue in Martinez and State Route 242 by adding a third lane in the eastbound and westbound directions to improve on-ramp and off-ramp merging. The project also includes widening of five structures, extending eastbound State Route 4’s carpool lane approximately two miles, installation of safety lighting, and replacement of the Grayson Creek Bridge to bring it up to current State bridge safety codes. This segment of work in this multi-phased project will lay the groundwork for future improvements to connector ramps, improve traffic safety and enhance traffic flow.