Loosening of restrictions expected on June 3

CCCHD press release

If we continue to make progress in our fight to contain COVID-19, Contra Costa County will be

relaxing more restrictions on businesses and social activities in the coming days and weeks.

Details will be announced on June 2. Below are some of the most significant changes being

considered:

Effective Wednesday, June 3

Businesses

• Office-based businesses (telework remains strongly encouraged)

• Services that don’t require close customer contact, such as housekeeping, car washes,

pet grooming and plumbing

• Outdoor museums, and open gallery spaces and other public spaces with modifications

• Indoor retail stores, including shopping malls and swap meets

Activities

• Childcare, including child and youth educational activities and camps for all children, not

just essential and allowed workers

• Small outdoor social gatherings with social distancing (household support bubbles and

child extracurricular activities)

Effective Friday, June 15

These are higher risk activities and thus restrictions would be relaxed at a later date.

• Limited-capacity religious services and cultural ceremonies up to 100 people. These

would be limited to outdoor events only.

• Protests up to 100 people; limited to outdoor events only

The state has a timeline for opening higher risk activities like swimming and salons, which can

be found at covid19.ca.gov.