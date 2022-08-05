Lennie Andrew Dombach, Jr.

Lifetime resident of Martinez

August 28, 1998-June 6, 2022

Lennie Andrew Dombach, Jr. was born in Walnut Creek and was a lifelong resident of Martinez. He attended Morello Park Elementary School, Martinez Junior High School where he participated on the wrestling team, and Alhambra High School where he played lacrosse and won many performance awards.

Following in his father’s footsteps Lennie was pursuing a career as a Union Stage Hand working for IATSE Locals 16, 134 and 107.

Lennie lived a fearless and intentional life, bringing laughter and celebration wherever he went. He had a playful nature and enormous charisma that made him not only the life of the party but the leader of the pack. He was a deeply loyal friend who always made sure the people he loved were well cared for.

Lennie will always be remembered through family reunions at the beach, road trips with lots of candy and snacks, his quirky sense of humor, and his adventurous spirit.

Lennie will be forever loved and sorely missed by his adoring parents Lennie Sr. & Shellie, his younger sister Jasmine, his beloved dogs Ali & Stella, and a loving circle of friends and extended family.