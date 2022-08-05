Sharon Kay Burghardt

May 7, 1943 – June 23, 2022

Former Martinez resident

Sharon Kay Burghardt (Bell), 79 of Ione, CA, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 23.

Sharon Is survived by her Brother James Bell, her sons Shawn Taylor, Scott and Erik Burghardt, her daughters-in-law Kathie Taylor and Brenda Burghardt, her grandchildren Renee Plain, Sam Taylor, Natalie, Betsey and Holly Burghardt and great grandchildren Darren, Mason and Kayla Plain.

Sharon was born in Palo Alto, CA, on May 7, 1943, to James and Myrl Bell. As a youngster she lived in Auburn and Colfax then established her life long friends through Mount Diablo High School in Concord, CA. Her first home that she owned was on the same block as the fire station on Shell Ave in Martinez. Sharon graduated from John F. Kennedy University, became one of the first female deputy sheriffs for Contra Costa County and retired as an investigator for CalTrans. She inspired so many women along the way.

Sharon loved to snow ski, travel anywhere with life long friends and family, listen and attend rock-n-roll venues, destruct and re-construct home improvement projects, gardening, quilting all our personal blankets and painting mother nature’s finest mother lode and eastern Sierra landscapes. Sharon was a devoted mother, raising her three sons on her own, devoted grandmother passing on her love of all these things and just a great down to earth human being.

A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later time this year.