Martinez Chamber announce new President/CEO

(Martinez, CA, May 20, 2022) – After conducting an extensive search and intensive interview process, the Martinez Chamber CEO Search Committee is pleased to announce the hire of Lisa Bonnington as the new President/CEO.

Ms. Bonnington is an accomplished and respected professional who has worked and served her community in Contra Costa County for over three decades both professionally and personally. Her extensive background in marketing, public relations, and tourism, coupled with

her local chamber experience in addition to her first-hand knowledge as a business owner made her an ideal candidate to fulfill this coveted position.

Ms. Bonnington has proven that she has exemplary business acumen and understands

the value and benefits that a Chamber offers its members and the community at large. She is

looking forward to applying her knowledge and experience to help market and promote

members’ businesses and actively promote economic development.

Chair of the Board Adam Hoffert said, “We are sad to see our President/CEO – Julie Johnston step down as her family relocates out of state, but we are excited for her, her family, and their future. We are forever grateful for the leadership Julie has provided to this organization for nearly seven years. We are confident that Lisa will represent our business community with compassion and professionalism. Her experience not only makes her well-positioned to lead our chamber but also compliment the economic initiatives our city has been focussing on. Lisa has an impressive professional background, and we are confident her approach will help the chamber fulfill its vision and mission over the years to come.”

A smooth transition from the chamber’s current President/CEO has been arranged where Ms. Bonnington will have the benefit of shadowing Ms. Johnston and working side by side with her on the Chambers largest event and fundraiser, the King of the County BBQ Challenge and Music Festival, June 18-19, 2022 over Father’s Day Weekend at the Waterfront Park in downtown Martinez.

###

The Martinez Chamber of Commerce is a 501 (c)(6) nonprofit organization. The mission of the Martinez Chamber of Commerce is to be a Catalyst for business growth and development, a convener of business leaders and influencers, and a champion for a strong and vibrant community. TAX ID: 94-0659616. For more information visit www.martinezchamber.com or call (925) 228-2345.