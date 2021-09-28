Obituary: Laura Brown Rosenberg (1968-2021)

Laura Louise Rosenberg, née Brown, 53, passed away on September 3, 2021, at her home in Penn Valley, CA. Laura was born in Concord, California, raised in Martinez and was a 1986 graduate of Alhambra High School.

Laura is preceded in death by her beloved mother, Maria (Gianno) Brown. She is survived by her father, Jerry Brown; husband, Jay Rosenberg; children, Jillian Rae and Donald Jerry (DJ); three grandsons, Hunter, Zander and Levi; sister and brother-in-law, Deanna and Steven Micros.

“Little Laura,” as she was fondly known by her family was a beautiful baby and became a sweet girl who blossomed into a vivacious young lady. She enjoyed her years as a cheerleader at Alhambra and was an active volunteer at school events. She loved dancing, water skiing, fashion, and spending time with family and friends.

Laura’s family were her heart and soul. Together they explored Rock City on Mt. Diablo, vacationed in Hawaii and spent many formative years at Nanie and Papa Jerry’s cabin at Mt. Lassen where the children learned to fish, ride motorcycles and “hunt” for Christmas trees! Over the years she especially loved spending time with her three grandsons and enjoyed sharing homemade Italian meals with her father.

Laura was a successful realtor at Coldwell Banker, Coon & McCreary Realtors, in Pleasant Hill, CA. Laura will be dearly missed by her fellow realtors and clients who adored her. Laura was friendly, outgoing and quick to make a personal connection with everyone she met. Her engaging attitude, kind heart and sweet chuckle left a lasting impression on those who were fortunate to know her.

Laura left us much too soon, but the love she bestowed and the memories that we shared will forever be in our hearts. Laura was truly the bright star in our family and the best Nanie ever! May we find peace knowing that she will reunite with her family in Heaven.

Laura was laid to rest at Greenwood Memorial Cemetery in Grass Valley, CA.